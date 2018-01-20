There will be no Tom Shaw for the Blues today.

It was announced yesterday that Shaw, 31, had ended his two-and-a-half year stay at Chester by moving to National League North side Tamworth on an 18-month deal.

Here’s what he had to say.

There’s a hell of a lot of people to thank and I’ve called them all individually. The club has been absolutely terrific with me, but also my family as well; especially when my daughter was the mascot. I’ve met some great friends and great people at this football club. The manager spoke to me on Tuesday and said that Tamworth had approached him. The manager was very fair and gave me the opportunity to speak to them. He was completely understanding of my situation, with me being full-time at Nottingham Trent as head of football. Marcus gave me the chance to speak to them and, being honest, the contract I was offered was perfect for me; I simply couldn’t turn it down. It gives me security. I wanted to be here until the end of the season. In an ideal world that would have been nice, to help keep Chester in the National League, but as a father and husband there’s a bigger picture now for me. It’s not so much a footballing decision, this is about my family and security. All I can say is that this has been the most enjoyable period of my entire career. I’ve had a lot of clubs but this is like a second home to me. It’s with a heavy heart I make this decision.