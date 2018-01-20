After the disappointment of the FA Trophy defeat at the hands of East Thurrock United on Saturday, Chester FC return to National League action this afternoon with the visit of Gateshead.
The first home game of 2018 for the Blues, who are unbeaten in three league games, Marcus Bignot's men need a positive result today in order to boost their survival hopes and drag the Heed into a relegation dogfight.
We'll have all the action from the Swansway Chester Stadium as well as post-match reaction throughout the afternoon.
A blow for the Heed
They lost their key man Luke Hannant this week, although they have moved to bring in youngsters Lewis McNall and Ben Fox.
In position
COYB!
Going Dutch
Chester FC Supporters side were in action this morning against some European opposition.
The Dutch side will be in attendance for today’s game.
No Hall-Johnson
Murombedzi’s arrival doesn’t necessarily mean that the deal for Reece Hall-Johnson is dead, though.
The right back, so impressive during his loan spell from Grimsby Town, won’t be involved today after his loan deal expired and a deal to keep him wasn’t concluded in time.
But Chester remain ‘confident’ that they can snare him for the remainder of the season and will resume talks next week.
But a new face has arrived
Following news of Shaw’s departure Chester moved to bring in wing back Shepherd Murombedzi following his release from Solihull Moors.
The 23-year-old left Moors by mutual consent earlier this week and has now linked up with Marcus Bignot at Chester.
Zimbabwe-born Murombedzi was first signed by Blues boss Bignot when he was in charge of Solihull.
The wingback, who can also play as an attacking midfielder, made 68 National League and FA Cup appearances for Moors following his move from Hayes & Yeading United in the summer of 2016.
Murombedzi was on the books of Manchester City and Reading as a youngster and has also played for Nuneaton Town and Torquay United.
He could feature today.
Farewell, Tom
There will be no Tom Shaw for the Blues today.
It was announced yesterday that Shaw, 31, had ended his two-and-a-half year stay at Chester by moving to National League North side Tamworth on an 18-month deal.
Here’s what he had to say.
There’s a hell of a lot of people to thank and I’ve called them all individually. The club has been absolutely terrific with me, but also my family as well; especially when my daughter was the mascot. I’ve met some great friends and great people at this football club. The manager spoke to me on Tuesday and said that Tamworth had approached him. The manager was very fair and gave me the opportunity to speak to them. He was completely understanding of my situation, with me being full-time at Nottingham Trent as head of football. Marcus gave me the chance to speak to them and, being honest, the contract I was offered was perfect for me; I simply couldn’t turn it down. It gives me security. I wanted to be here until the end of the season. In an ideal world that would have been nice, to help keep Chester in the National League, but as a father and husband there’s a bigger picture now for me. It’s not so much a footballing decision, this is about my family and security. All I can say is that this has been the most enjoyable period of my entire career. I’ve had a lot of clubs but this is like a second home to me. It’s with a heavy heart I make this decision.
A chilly one!
It’s the Blues against Gateshead this afternoon at the Swansway Chester Stadium and if you’re heading along remember to wrap up!
Sleet has been coming down since late morning in Chester and it’s set to be a cold one today and not the best conditions for a game of togger.
But if the three points are forthcoming for Chester at the end of it all will be well.