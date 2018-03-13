Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Marcus Bignot had words of praise for how those players who have departed, and who need to depart Chester FC , have conducted themselves in the face of the club's financial crisis.

After the revelations about the plight of the club came to light at City Fans United (CFU) meeting at the end of January the club has been forced to cut costs, reduce its wage bill and, in planning for next season, move on those on two-year deals in order to protect the club financially for the following campaign.

Tom Shaw, John McCombe, Alex Lynch, Wade Joyce, Jordan Chapell, Liam Davies and Paul Turnbull have all since left, while Kingsley James has gone out on loan to Barrow for the remainder of the season where the Bluebirds will pick up his wages in their entirety for the duration.

Summer signing Turnbull, one of those on a two-year deal along with Ross Hannah, James, Matty Waters, Craig Mahon and Jordan Archer, is the latest to leave having agreed to terminate his contract by mutual consent before joining Stockport County of the National League North on Friday.

And while the departure of players is key to the club's immediate future, Blues boss Bignot said the situation was a difficult one for the players involved.

"It's never easy for the players," he said.

"It's never easy when players want to stay and they're told they are no longer wanted. I can certainly say from a player relationship point of view, Paul Turnbull is an ultimate pro and has conducted himself superbly.

"A lot of credit must go to the players. You don't understand the situation this has created for them. It's their livelihoods, that's the reality. They have families, they have kids, and every single one of them have been a credit to themselves."

While the wage bill has been greatly reduced in recent weeks there is still work to be done and should the club fail to move on the high earners on two-year deals before next season then next season's budget - which will likely be for the National League North, will be severely hampered with over £100,000 of liabilities on the playing side heading into next season.