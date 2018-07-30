Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Gary Roberts is one of few survivors from last season's Chester FC squad.

A side that fell miserably through the trapdoor in the National League last term, Roberts was one of very few to emerge with any credit having joined his hometown club back in January.

When Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley were handed the Chester job in May one of the first tasks they set about completing was securing the services of the experienced 31-year-old, whose career has seen him take in spells with the likes of Crewe Alexandra, Port Vale, Yeovil Town and Rotherham United.

The summer has seen the gloomy clouds that were hanging over the Swansway Chester Stadium disperse thanks to the injection of life given by the appointment of Johnson and Morley and the £1m donation into the club's infrastructure form businessman Stuart Murphy.

And Chester-born Roberts, who signed a one-year deal with the club this summer, is looking forward to a campaign he believes will see the club looking up the table rather than down.

"The changing room is probably the best that I have been in in football," said Roberts.

"The lads are a great bunch and we've got some real quality now. We've had a good pre-season and we are in a good place going into Saturday against Spennymoor.

"The gaffers have been great since they have come in. They have worked us hard and they definitely let you know what is expected but there is massive respect there and they have helped turn the place around.

"It's been a good pre-season for me personally because I wasn't where I wanted to be fitness-wise at the start of it. But I feel that I've got stronger and fitter, although I still think there is a little way to go before I'm 100%, but I'm definitely getting there and it will come in the next few weeks.

(Image: Terry Marland)

"It's just a good atmosphere around the place at the moment and it's an enjoyable place to be. A lot has changed since the end of last season."

Johnson and Morley's desire to get their side out and about in the community was in evidence on Saturday night when the squad popped into the Waggon & Horses pub in Blacon for a few drinks and to take on some of the locals at pool.

"It was just a good thing for the managers to do and everyone there appreciated it," said Roberts, himself from Blacon.

"It was a good night and the gaffers showed that they want to get out there and meet people in the community. It was a good way of team bonding as well. The gaffers care about this team and the community.

" If we we're winning a few games then I reckon we will be back there to celebrate. Until then we'll be focusing on nothing but the next game."

And what of the hopes for this season?

Johnson and Morley have brought a host of new faces to the football club and Roberts believes he has already seen enough to know that their gaze will be fixed above them rather than beneath.

"Everyone is confident in pre-season but having been a part of this squad for a few weeks now I can already see that we will be trying to battle at the right end of the table," he said.

"But talking a good game doesn't win games and all we are thinking about is Spennymoor and how to get the three points. We won't be taking anything for granted but we go into the season confident."