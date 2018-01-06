Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Marcus Bignot stated that the 'penny has dropped' after his Chester FC side gave their survival chances a huge shot in the arm with a brilliant 1-0 win at play-off pushing Ebbsfleet United .

The Blues were left devastated on New Year's Day after an injury-time equaliser ensured they had to settle for a 1-1 draw at relegation rivals Guiseley.

But, with their manager instilling a 'siege mentality' into the squad, they bounced back in the best possible fashion at Stonebridge Road.

Chester were the underdogs given they had failed to win any of their previous 12 away matches and given Ebbsfleet had not lost in the league at home since October 24.

But fit-again summer signing Harry White's first league goal for the club earned the Blues a vital victory that means they are now within six points of fifth-bottom Barrow AFC with two games in hand.

The first of which comes at AFC Fylde on Tuesday (7.45pm) - and they will go into that match with praise ringing in their ears from their delighted manager.

Bignot said: "I'm delighted but I've been delighted with the last two performances and we've got our rewards today for what we put in today and what we put in during the previous game.

"The onus was on them (Ebbsfleet). They are going for the play-offs, they are at home, but no-one could question our organisation and our structure and everyone knew their roles and responsibilities.

"The desire and mentality was there and I think you've seen, as a group of players and staff, a siege mentality - and we're going to have to have that as a football club because it's going to be us against the world because it's not going to get any easier.

"But if you have spirit and togetherness, then anything is possible. We've always had the belief but day's like today give you that.

"I can give them all the belief - and trust me I do. I can make them feel 10ft tall when they go out there and give them structure and organisation and belief to go out there and express themselves, but I can't give them three points.

"When it was 1-0 in the 90th minute I'm sure everyone was thinking, 'they're going to score', so I asked the fourth official could he put six minutes up instead of four like last time (against Guiseley)!

"But mentally and psychologically we got through that.

"We've got 19 cup finals. This is our livelihoods and we have a reason, a purpose and a motivation, and there will be consequences if we don't get results.

"I think the penny has dropped. No-one can question the seniors (players) but they've got to continue to do that now because what we're asking them to do is something they can control every week.

"We've got 19 cup finals left but we're only looking as far as Fylde. It's going to be another siege mentality - us against the world."