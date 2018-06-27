Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bernard Morley says that there will be places up for grabs in the Chester FC squad for trialists who impress during pre-season.

Morley and fellow Blues boss Anthony Johnson ran the rule over their new-look squad as they returned for pre-season training on Monday evening.

Returning members of last season’s squad including the likes of Ross Hannah, Kingsley James and Jordan Archer were all present, as were summer signings Scott Burton, Jon Moran, Dominic Smalley, John Pritchard, Matty Hughes, Grant Shenton and Steve Howson.

And Morley and Johnson had a number of trialists present as well, with the duo keeping places open in their squad should any of those training with the club suitably impress.

“Me and Jonno always like to keep a few spots open so that trialists have the chance to impress and earn a deal,” said Morley.

“We don’t just like getting lads in to make up the numbers in training, we want there to be something there that they can work towards. If they impress us then there is the chance for them to join us.

“We’ve got some great lads in and we’re keen to take a closer look at them in the coming weeks. There are a couple who need working back to full fitness but there is some real talent there. Having trialists in can often help you unearth some real gems.”

The Blues squad returned for training last night and will also put in a double session on Saturday as they round off their first week back.

And Morley says that he and Johnson were delighted with the application of every member of the squad that returned.

“To a man they were excellent and really put the work in,” said Morley.

“We did testing, some fitness work and we got the ball out for a bit but the first session was more a character-building exercise as much as anything else.

“It was about finding out about the group and about players as individuals. Having seen what we did on Monday we’re confident in the group of players we have put together so far.

“It will take some time for all the lads to gel but there were some great early signs. We made all the players introduce themselves and tried to help get any of the nerves gone from the squad. It went really well.”