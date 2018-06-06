Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bernard Morley and Anthony Johnson know that there are preconceived ideas about what they are like as managers.

The duo, who took charge of Chester FC last month, were thrust into the media spotlight four years ago when they took over at Salford City, a club in the infancy of the 'Class of '92' project.

Former Manchester United players Gary Neville, Ryan Giggs, Phil Neville, Nicky Butt and Paul Scholes had taken ownership of the Ammies and their journey and the club's rise was charted in the BBC, and later Sky documentary 'Class of '92: Out of their League'.

It made Morley and Johnson, or 'Bernard and Jonno' as they would come to be more identifiable, household names and minor celebrities, with the show being beamed into millions of homes and becoming a hit.

The language was often colourful and they were not two men who would stand much messing about in the changing room. Their passion very much on show.

And while the programme gave them a platform and highlighted their achievements, which began long before the TV cameras and the Salford City job, the duo acknowledge that it may have painted a slightly different picture of them and their management style.

Meeting Chester fans for the first time at the formal monthly City Fans United (CFU) meeting in the football club's Blues Bar, Morley and Johnson spoke candidly when answering questions from fans.

And one question cropped up quite early. 'Do you regret doing the documentary?'

"I suppose in a way, yes, because it gave people an idea about us that doesn't totally reflect us," said Morley.

"But four years ago it was a big break for us. We'd left Ramsbottom United to take the job and there was the chance to work with Class of '92 and we felt famous for a bit, I suppose.

"But there is more to us that effing and jeffing. Don't get me wrong, we eff and jeff, but there is another side to us and the way we go about things that you couldn't always see from the documentary.

"Maybe one of Calum's (McIntyre, Academy head coach) young lad's mum and dad maybe a little bit cautious of sending their son to Chester and think that if their son doesn't play well we are going to eff and jeff at him and threaten him or whatever they think we do. But that isn't the case, we have young lads coming back to us year after year. And one of the questions (in Morley and Johnson's Uefa B licence assessment this week) will be 'why do they keep coming back?

"It isn't just just business Saturday, Monday, Thursday, we care for them. We have had lads in the past five or six years working for us (outside if football) when they have been out of work.

"But on a match day there is a line that they do not cross and we have to maintain those high standards."