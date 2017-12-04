Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC fans will have to watch on enviously this evening when the draw for the FA Cup third round is made.

A 2-0 defeat at Kidderminster Harriers in October ended the Blues' hopes of reaching the last 64 of the competition.

But the mood among supporters was very different this time 12 years ago.

That was because they were waiting to see who their side would face in the third round after one of the best FA Cup results in the club's history.

Yes, this weekend marked the anniversary of the 3-0 demolition of former European champions Nottingham Forest in front of 4,732 fans at a delirious Deva Stadium.

And we have delved into our archives to relieve what was a memorable and magical afternoon...

The Chronicle's match report

Chester City reached the serious part of the competition after cruising past Nottingham Forest, who these days are a pale shadow of the team that won the European Cup twice in 1979 and 1980.

While Forest appear to be on an unstoppable slide towards football obscurity, Chester City are a team very much on the way up.

On Saturday, City were always in control and had they not taken their foot off the pedal in the final quarter of the game, they could easily have doubled their margin of victory, such was their dominance.

Keith Curle has forged a team spirit and work ethic at the Deva Stadium which is much admired, and it means that City are an extremely difficult team to beat.

Chester's playing squad is reduced to the bare minimum because of injuries, but still Curle produced a side on Saturday which out-thought their League One opponents and consigned Forest to their earliest exit from the FA Cup in more than 50 years.

Curle is one of a small band of British managers who can embrace the nuances of the continental game with the idiosyncrasies that are required in English football. Which is why clubs like Portsmouth are regularly casting eyes over his management qualities.

City have a managerial gem in the former Manchester City and England defender and given their problems in recent years, it is hoped they can enjoy some stability under Curle for some time to come.

On Saturday, City had the best of the early chances. The impressive Tom Curtis and Scott McNiven fired narrowly wide and former Everton goalkeeper Paul Gerrard made saves in quick succession from Drummond and Artell.

City took the lead after 40 minutes. Drummond and Richardson linked well to set Ryan Lowe up with a goal-scoring opportunity.

The former Shrewsbury Town striker's effort rattled the post and as he was about to fire the rebound into the empty net, he was unceremoniously brought down by a clumsy challenge from Gary Holt.

Holt was shown a straight red card for his indiscretion and Lowe sent Gerrard the wrong way with the resulting spot-kick.

The game was effectively over as a contest when City scored two more goals in the opening 10 minutes of the second period.

After 50 minutes, Lowe registered with a curling effort, after he had been put through by a delightful lob from Curtis.

Marcus Richardson made it 3-0 five minutes later, when his close-range shot bobbled past Gerrard. Ben Davies was the orchestrator, but Forest's management will surely be asking questions about the poor marking in the build-up to the goal.

From then on Chester began to showboat. The visitors were reduced to being mere bit part players as City totally controlled proceedings.

What Keith Curle said

"The game had everything, including a penalty and a sending off and the match swung in our favour just before half-time. Our game plan was to put the ball in areas that would cause their players problems, but not in a million years did I think we would get three past them.

"We changed it around a bit today and showed Forest a bit of respect. They like to pass the ball about, but we knew we had to stop them playing and we did. Nottingham Forest is a big club with a fantastic tradition and that is a burden it will always have to carry."