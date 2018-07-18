Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

We are now in the thick of pre-season and the start of the new National League North campaign is less than three weeks away.

With the World Cup now at an end it is time to get back to matters of utmost importance and for fans up and down the country now is the time to dream about what could be ahead.

Chester FC 's National League North rivals have been busy all summer, just as the Blues have, and the past seven days have continued to see plenty of movement.

Here's a look around the division.

Darlington FC

The Quakers added some continental flavour to their pre-season at the weekend as they headed out to Holland to take on PSV De Jong, the under-23 side of Dutch powerhouse PSV Eindhoven.

Around 300 Darlo fans made the trip to watch their side at De Herdgang where the Quakers ended up going down 3-1 on the 4G surface.

Darlo manager Tommy Wright told the club's website : "There was a great turnout by our supporters and I was delighted that the lads gave them a performance to send them out on their travels with a smile on their face.

"It's a treat for the lads being here and I think they have loved every minute of it.

"It's clicking how we want it to click now."

(Image: PhotoEye.co.uk)

Bradford Park Avenue

Chester look set to finalise their defensive options in the coming days but for one of their rivals there search might have to start again.

Bradford Park Avenue brought in defender Danny East from Guiseley earlier in the summer, with the former Portsmouth, Northampton Town and Hull City man expected to play a key role.

But he may have to wait until after Christmas to feature after rupturing his Achilles in training earlier this week, according to the Telegraph & Argus .

Hereford FC

The Bulls swooped to land one of non-league football's brightest defensive talents earlier this month when they added left back Danny Greenslade to their side from Weston-super-Mare.

But not everyone is happy about it.

Weston boss Marc McGregor vented at a recent fans forum meeting about the manner of the 24-year-old's departure to Edgar Street. He was not best pleased.

“It was a strange situation," said McGregor, quoted in an article with the Weston, Worle and Somerset Mercury .

“Hereford came in for him, and didn’t do it in the right way by the way, and turned him with a lot more money.

“I don’t believe in paying your left-back all the money you’ve got at a football club – that’s not someone who should be taking all of your budget.

“He was very good and did brilliantly for us, but the style of football will prove difficult for him.

“He likes to get forward and he was allowed to do that with us, but Hereford have just signed another left-back who will play left midfield, and that’s probably going to stunt what he wants to do.

“I’ll be very surprised, if he doesn’t kick on, that he’s not knocking on the door to come back to us.”

(Image: Terry Marland)

AFC Telford United

Last summer former Chester manager Jon McCarthy ran the rule over a number of goalkeepers in order to try and provide some competition for ex-Blues stopper Alex Lynch.

One of those trialists who featured was former Crawley Town and Wrexham keeper Callum Preston. The 22-year-old saved a penalty for the Blues in a friendly against Walsall but wasn't offered a deal.

He is now looking to win a contract with the Bucks for the coming season having featured in their pre-season campaign.

“Callum has played two 45s now so I’ll be having talks with him in the next couple of days,” said Telford manager Gavin Cowan in an interview with the Shropshire Star .

Boston United

The Pilgrims are looking like they are wanting to make a noise this season if their summer recruitment is anything to go by.

Nathan Arnold has moved from League Two Lincoln City to join Craig Elliott's side at York Street, as has another ex-Imp, Jonny Margetts, and ex-Chester defender Jordan Gough, with Boston looking strong ahead of the new campaign.

And another one is through the door - another former Imp, too.

Striker Adam Marriott is now aiming to hit the goal trail this season.

He told the Boston Standard : "All I ever want to do is score goals and entertain people. Hopefully, I can do that here."

And finally...

Ross Thorpe, assistant manager to Marcus Bignot at Chester last season, has returned to football as chief scout of National League side Solihull Moors.