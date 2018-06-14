Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

By his own admission, Matty Waters hasn't yet hit the heights he wanted to at Chester FC.

The 20-year-old signed his first professional deal with the Blues in the summer of 2016 following a superb stint with Chester's Academy, where he was played predominantly at left back.

Waters signed a two-year deal at Chester last summer and has another year to run with the Blues, but injury and a spell on loan at Evo-Stik Northern Premier League side Sutton Coldfield Town saw him limited to just 12 appearances during a miserable campaign for the Blues.

He did, though, show flashes of what he is capable of and a stunning goal at Gateshead in September and a strike at Dagenham & Redbridge in February saw him become an important part of the squad until a stress fracture in his shin bone sidelined him towards the end of the season.

Waters is waiting on the results of a scan on that injury to see how it is progressing and is eager to get ready for pre-season training and impress new manager's Bernard Morley and Anthony Johnson.

"There is no hiding from it, this season is a big one for me," said Waters.

"It has been stop/start and I've not been able to nail down a regular place for long enough and have spent a lot of time playing out of position.

"It's no secret that I think that full-back is my best position. It is where I played when I was in the youth team but I have been pushed into that midfield role, which I don't mind, but it means that I'm always playing out of position.

(Image: Terry Marland)

"That goal at Gateshead has probably done me no favours!

"But it feels like another chance now and I really need to get back for pre-season and get out of the blocks quickly and make an impression on the new managers and earn a place in the team. I'm a senior player now and I need to prove my worth and show what I can do and I will be doing everything I can to show I deserve to be in the team."

And the prospect of working with Morley and Johnson is something which excites Waters.

The duo, who won the National League North title with Salford City last season, are known for their no-nonsense approach and instilling a winning mentality in their sides. Their appointment is the right one for Chester, according to Waters.

"Last season was really tough for the club and for me personally," said Waters.

"Relegation was hard to take and all the other stuff that went on off the pitch, it was a season you just wanted to forget. But the appointment of the new managers has woken the place up a bit and I think it is really exciting for the football club.

"I've seen the way they set up their Salford sides and they are winners. Their record speaks for itself.

"The onus is now on me to get back in pre-season and impress them and make sure I'm part of their plans. It's a big season."