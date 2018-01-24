Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC manager Marcus Bignot says the club is not in the position to activate clauses in players' contracts.

It is understood that at least two members of the Blues squad, who are set to be free agents in the summer, will trigger new one-year deals if they reach 30 appearances this season.

And, when asked by The Chronicle if that was the case, Bignot said: "There is obviously those situations but from the players’ point of view may I just go on record to say they are more than willing in terms of playing for this football club.

"From a business point, which I’m not going to get involved in, but from a business point of the football club, it can't enter into that activation.

"It's a case of me man-managing the players and being honest. The conversations I've had with them have been really positive and they are willing to help this football club in any way, shape, or form to stay up.

"For me, how they've been in and around the place, it’s not just cheap words they’re saying, they’re actually backing it up as well."

Bignot was speaking after his side's 1-1 draw with Hartlepool United last night.

The result means Chester remain third from bottom in the National League standings.

But it did reduce the gap to safety to four points and it was an improved performance on Saturday’s 3-1 home loss to Gateshead.