Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Chester FC manager Marcus Bignot believes the National League North represents a chance for the football club to move forward.

After being appointed as Chester boss in September last year, the former Grimsby Town manager was unable to turn around the football club's fortunes, with a financial crisis that reared its head in January making the task even more difficult.

Forced to relieve pressure on the wage bill by moving on a host of senior players, Chester suffered miserably on and off the pitch and they tumbled into the National League North with a whimper.

Bignot was sacked with three games of the season remaining, controversially delivered the news in a car park following a youth team game .

His successors, Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley, have helped re-energise the football club, aided by the £1m donation into the club's infrastructure from businessman Stuart Murphy.

Bignot, too, has moved on.

The 43-year-old will be facing the Blues this season as joint-manager of Guiseley, also relegated from the National League last season, and has drafted in former Chester players Kingsley James and Andy Halls to aid the Lions' efforts.

But he is glad to see Chester back on the right path.

He told the Non-League Paper : “I’ve just completed my diploma in football management with the League Managers Association."

“You share your experiences with other managers, coaches, managers who have been there and done it, managers who are trying to get on the ladder.

“Is there a model that prepares you for three chairmen and four directors resigning, a whole management staff leaving and nine contracted players out the door, and you’re left with a financial burden where the club’s close to shutting its doors?

“Chester was a great time for me in terms of taking positives from it, in very difficult circumstances not even on the course.

“It certainly made me a better person and manager for those experiences, and I think what shone through was my integrity and professionalism which I’m looking to take into Guiseley.

“We’re going to be working within the parameters of a budget and it’s not going to be dictated what we’re trying to achieve on the pitch off it.

“I’m really glad to see we (Chester) came through that difficult financial situation and the club is now in the position to get back on its feet and build again. “It’s pretty similar to what we have to do at Guiseley. For both clubs, to be honest, the North is an opportunity to move forward.”

Johnson and Morley aren't the only management duo in the National League North this season, with Bignot teaming up with former Alfreton Town manager Russ O'Neill.

The pair know each other from footballing circles but it is a step into the unknown for Bignot, who won the National League North title in 2016 while manager of Solihull Moors.

“You look at forming partnerships on the football pitch and off it, the partnership we’ve got, our skill sets, our strengths and our weaknesses, complement each other,” added Bignot.

“When Alfreton were in the National League we’d organise pre-season friendlies and we’d always have that communication on a football level.

“Now we’re forming a friendship on top of that which is nice.

“We’ve got to consolidate on and off the pitch. That’s really important after suffering a relegation but certainly with what we’ve brought in, we’re definitely going to be competitive – and want to be competitive – at the right end of the table. It’s suggesting it’s going to be that."