What Chester FC would have done to have Sam Hughes out there on Boxing Day.

And, if Hughes had had his way, he would have been on the pitch and not in the stands.

But it is doubtful the talented young defender will pull on the blue and white stripes again.

Not with the way he is pulling up trees at Leicester City.

Hughes has settled into life at the King Power Stadium quickly since his summer switch. So much so that he has already captained the Foxes’ under-23s team.

It was only fair, then, that he was given some time off over Christmas.

And it allowed the 20-year-old to make his return to the club he credits for his development into a potential Premier League player.

“I was off Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and today so I thought I’d pop down to see the lads,” said Hughes before the 2-0 loss to Guiseley.

(Image: Duncan Cowley)

“Believe it or not it’s the first time I’ve been back here since I left. I spoke to Mark (Maguire, chief executive) and he asked me to come and have some food before the game and watch the lads.

“I said to Mark if I was still signed on, and still could play, I would have brought my boots!

“I’m sure everyone knows there’s nothing more I’d wish than to be playing out there today.”

The Blues, however, look to be part of Hughes’ past.

Leicester shelled out an initial £130,000 for his services and, while that fee could grow significantly if certain are clauses are met, it is already proving money well spent.

Hughes is now a regular for the Foxes’ development team, on the score sheet as well as the team sheet, with his brace in the 7-1 win over Barnsley before Christmas taking his tally for the term up to six.

The next challenge is breaking into Claude Puel’s first team and playing alongside Jamie Vardy, Riyad Mahrez and Co.

And, having come up against the likes of Yannick Bolasie, Danny Ings and Dominic Solanke while playing for Leicester’s U23s, it is one Hughes is relishing.

(Image: BT Sport)

He said: “I’m enjoying myself and we’re doing well as a team.

“I’m settled and now I’ve got to try and push on and take the next step.

“It will be difficult – as it is for any young lad trying to break in. It was the same when I was here. I’ve just got to try and take the small steps first, hit the targets I’ve got, and keep trying to play.

“Who knows? One minute you could be playing for the U23s, the next you could be in the starting XI.

“Going forward the club will make a decision on what they think is best for me, whether it’s a loan move, staying with the U23s, or whatever it will be.”

But, whatever happens in what is sure to be a bright future, Hughes will always remember where it all started.

“As I’ve said many times Chester have helped me massively,” he said.

“It’s indescribable how much they’ve done for me. The fans, Calum (McIntyre, academy head coach), the managers – they’ve all played a massive part supporting me and I’m very thankful and grateful for that.”