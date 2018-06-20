Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

As far as days go, to say that Chester FC have had worse is quite the understatement.

Tuesday, June 19 may hold real significance moving forward for the fan-owned Blues after the donation of £1million to the football club, risk free, was completed thanks to the generosity of Chester businessman Stuart Murphy.

The news has given a fan base that has had to endure so much misery and turmoil over the past 18 months reason to hope and reason to believe that brighter days may well be on the horizon.

We sat down with Murphy on Tuesday to ask about the plans for the monies that have been gifted to the football club and how and when it might be used.

Here are some key points.

Could the donation rise?

Possibly. Murphy suggested that this was a donation for the here and now, to get things moving in the right direction for the football club. He didn't rule out further donations should certain infrastructure projects require them but stressed that the whole idea behind the donation would be to ensure that the club could stand on its own two feet and wouldn't need donations in the future.

"It is £1million at the moment but it could be quite a bit more in terms of projects and how far we want to go," said Murphy.

What are the plans for the infrastructure?

Murphy wants the club to be able to generate revenue streams away from simply hosting a game on a Saturday.

Permissions will need to be sought for changes to the ground which are being proposed, with bar extensions and refurbishment mentioned as well as improving the ground on the whole and utilising the space that currently exists.

Murphy also stressed his desire for improvements to be made in the matchday experience for the club's disabled supporters.

Is there any risk to the model of fan ownership?

None at all.

It is a legally binding agreement and is a donation of money to the football club with no monetary gain or control for the donor to be received in return.

Murphy has been offered a place on the Operations Board to offer his expertise and considerable business acumen.

(Image: Terry Marland)

Will there be money made available for the playing budget?

It looks very likely. Almost certain.

How much is unclear but it has been stressed that this is money that has been mostly set aside for the improvement in the club's infrastructure. But Murphy knows that success on the pitch is imperative to attracting crowds down to the club.

Chester have a low budget, around £250,000 with considerable liabilities on the wage bill from last season, and some money may be made available to help aid the recruitment process, although it won't be a case of an open chequebook. It will be a helping hand if needed to ensure managers Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley can field a competitive side.

Non-executive director Richard Lynes said: "We have got some priorities in terms of sorting out some player issues in terms of recruitment and it is fair to say we have to give our new management team a chance with the budget. It has already started and Stuart has already indicated he would be willing to help us with that immediately to give Bernard and Jonno a chance."

Will there be a training facility or 3G facility?

The creation of this would require some capital and Murphy said that it was something that was being considered but it formed part of his 'plan two' for the football club.

He said: "That would be plan two. The money today is for the here and now and the budget for this season. 3G pitches for hire and for training would take a significant amount more and it is something we will look at between the planning stages. We would have to buy land or take control of land and get some change of use to it. But that is part of phase two and something we discussed and something the club could make a profit from and it something I would be quite happy to donate some money to again."

Why three years?

That is how long Murphy believes the club needs to get to a point where it can be self sufficient.

Murphy will be involved for that period and will sit on the Operations Board and offer his expertise as donate his time as well as money to ensure the club reaches a strong position and has new revenue streams on which it can rely all year round.

"The club has to get to a point in three years where it doesn't rely on donations," he said.

"Hopefully me and my ideas will get us there after three seasons. If they still want me after three seasons then I will still be here. If it becomes self sufficient then the city can be proud of what the guys have done. It isn't just what I'm doing, putting the money in is the easy part. It is what you do with that and everybody has to pull together."

Will there be a general manager/commercial manager brought on board?

This is something that is being looked at and something Murphy is keen on.

Murphy said: "It is part of the detail and something we haven't gone through so far.

"I am based out of the UK these days and can't be so hands on, but with the technology we have got these days you can do things from the dark side of the moon.

"We may well need somebody with feet on the ground here to take things forward. We may well need someone at the head and some foot soldiers as well. It could be three, four maybe five appointments over next season to make sure we look after the small things. Sometimes it is the small things that bring the biggest return. In business you plan for the future and we will be planning for three years as this is a three year agreement. There will be a strategic plan."

(Image: Terry Marland)

Will supporters be able to have their say?

Murphy stated that being a fan-owned football club the supporters as owners will have to be in agreement with proposals.

He said: "Hopefully we can get the permissions through. We are a supporters club and they need to agree with what we want to do.

"At the end of the day I am only here to make this club great again. All I can do is donate the money and put the ideas in. The dream is League Two and self sufficient and then I can say I've done my job."

Will any money be made available to help the Academy?

This hasn't been ruled out but has not yet been discussed.

Lynes said: "At present the Academy is partially funded by Swettenhams Chemists and the business itself. We haven't seen any reason to change that model at the moment.

"Even though we have signed the deal there is a lot of work to do in terms of getting the detail on where the spend is going to be centred on and how we are going to prioritise it."