Gary Roberts insists he has no point to prove after signing a short-term deal with Chester FC.

A born and bred Cestrian from Blacon, Roberts, 30, joined the Blues on Tuesday and was an unused substitute in the 1-1 draw with AFC Fylde that same evening.

The former Crewe Alexandra, Port Vale and Yeovil Town midfielder, who picked up England honours at youth level, had been playing for Southport most recently but has now penned a short-term deal with Marcus Bignot’s side to aid their bid to survive in the National League.

Roberts’ career has been blighted with off-field issues, but he is determined to let his football do the talking.

“I’m just looking forward to getting started, it’s been a long time and I’ve been given the chance and it’s up to me to take it with both hands,” said Roberts, who could make his debut in this weekend’s FA Trophy second-round clash at East Thurrock United.

“I’m proud to be here. It’s a boys dream to play for his hometown club and the gaffer has given me the chance and hopefully I can help Chester get up the league.

“It’s one step at a time. I’m here on a short-term deal and it’s up to me to prove how much I want to be here and the ball is in my court. Chester have given me the chance now and it is down to me.

“I’ve got no point to prove, I will just prove what I can do on the pitch and then the rest will look after itself.

“It will take me a bit to get going but I am working hard in training and that is as much as I can do but I’ll be ready when I get my chance.”

Roberts is hoping he will have the backing of home fans and is urging people to turn out and back the Blues in their bid for survival.

He said: “Get behind the lads now, everybody from Blacon will come down and hopefully they will get behind me, get behind the lads and get behind the gaffer.

“Every game is a big game for us now no matter who we play.”