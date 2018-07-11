Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Lucas Dawson could join the ever-growing contingent of former Chester FC players at Guiseley after playing in a pre-season friendly for the Lions on Tuesday night.

The 24-year-old former Stoke City junior was released by Chester at the end of last season following the club's relegation to the Naitonal League North.

He had attracted interest from League Two side Newport County but featured in a pre-season friendly for Guiseley on Tuesday evening as they beat League One side Bradford City 2-1 at Nethermoor.

The Lions are co-managed by former Chester boss Marcus Bignot, who shares the managerial duties with Russ O'Neill, while two ex-Chester players in Andy Halls and Kingsley James have both penned deals with the Lions for the coming season and one-time Blues shot stopper Jon Worsnop has also joined.

Dawson was initially signed by Jon McCarthy for Chester towards the end of the 2016/17 National League season and was handed a one-year deal in the summer of 2017.

But, like many in the Blues squad last season, he struggled for form as the club slid towards the National League trap door before finally succumbing to relegation at the end of the most miserable of seasons. He made 35 appearances for Chester last season, scoring four times - three of them coming in the opening five games.