Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ex- Chester FC defender Andy Halls will be facing the Blues next season after penning a deal with one of their National League North rivals.

The 26-year-old right back, released by Chester at the start of June, has signed for Guiseley, now joint-managed by former Blues boss Marcus Bignot and Russ O'Neill.

The Manchester-based defender arrived at Chester last summer from Macclesfield Town and was a regular started in the Blues side that was eventually relegated from the National League at the end of last season.

Halls made 39 appearances for Chester and had played enough games to trigger a one-year extension to his deal at the Swansway Chester Stadium, but with the club in the midst of a financial crisis he agreed to waiver the clause and left the club at the end of the season.

Halls joins members of last season's squad, Harry White, Jordan Gough and Ryan Astles in penning deals with National League North clubs this summer.