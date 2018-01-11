Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Chester City defender Cortez Belle has taken his first steps into management after being appointed player boss of Welsh League Division One side Port Talbot Town.

Belle, 34, played 22 games in League Two for the Blues during the 2004/2005 season - Chester's first back in the Football League following their promotion from the Conference the previous season. He was signed in the summer of 2004 from Merthyr Tydfil.

During his time at Chester he became notorious for his poor disciplinary record and was sent off three times during his brief stint with the club.

After leaving Chester he headed to Llanelli Town and then Halifax before carving out a career in the Welsh Premier League with Port Talbot and Carmarthen Town. He also had stints at Merthyr Town and Chippenham Town.

A statement on Port Talbot Town's club website read: "After an extensive period of interviews with potential candidates, Port Talbot Town are proud to announce that Cortez Belle will be taking up the role of first-team player manager with immediate effect."

Belle, whose Port Talbot side are eighth in Division One, had been in charge on a caretaker basis.