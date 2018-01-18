Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Marcus Bignot believes Micky Moore’s addition to the Chester FC backroom team will be a bonus.

Former Barrow manager Moore was Bignot’s assistant at Solihull Moors and Grimsby Town and has come into the fold on a voluntary basis to offer ‘another pair of eyes’.

Moore parted company with the Bluebirds in October after just eight weeks in the hot seat and has come in to offer support to Bignot and assistant manager Ross Thorpe in an unpaid role.

He was present on the sidelines for the 1-0 FA Trophy defeat at East Thurrock United on Saturday and is likely to be part of the coaching staff in the dugout for the crucial National League encounter at home to Gateshead on Saturday (3pm).

“We have just got to try and find little one percents everywhere, whether that is on the pitch with the players we have got, or off the pitch with the very good support staff that we have got,” said Bignot.

“It is just another volunteer who is helping but he has got the experience and been there and done it. I believe it is important to have another pair of eyes who has been on the outside and who has not been cocooned or influenced by the environment and can give an opinion from afar.

“He will be a bonus to us off the pitch. We have worked together before and I know what he can bring and he was constructive and proactive after the East Thurrock game.

“We have taken a lot of what was said after the game into this week and there has been clarity, and that is good for the players. They are in a good place.”

Moore took charge of on an interim basis in August and signed a two-and-a-half-year deal on 20 September.

Prior to that he had been with Bignot at Grimsby and Solihull and also had spells at Mansfield Town and Nuneaton Town before that.