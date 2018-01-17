Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Chester City goalkeeper Neil Cutler has tipped one-time Blues loanee Liam Roberts to enjoy a bright future in the game.

Cutler had two loan spells with the Blues between 1995 and 1996 before signing permanently in 1998 at the Deva Stadium. He made 28 appearances under Kevin Ratcliffe before earning himself a move to then Premier League side Aston Villa in 1999.

Since retiring in 2007 through injury, Cutler has gone on to establish himself as a goalkeeping coach at Walsall and has this week made the move to the Premier League after being appointed first-team goalkeeping coach at West Bromwich Albion.

While at Walsall, Cutler worked closely with Roberts, who made 16 appearances for Chester FC last season while on loan from the Saddlers.

Roberts was impressive during his spell with the Blues and has this season started to make a run for the number one jersey at the Bescot Stadium, picking up the man of the match award for his display in their 2-1 home win over Oxford United at the weekend.

And Cutler, who signed for Chester permanently from Crewe Alexandra back in 1998, reserved praise for Roberts when bidding farewell to the club.

“I’m very proud because all the goalkeepers I’ve worked with have bought into the philosophy and work ethic,” Cutler told the Walsall club website.

“They’ve understood it and believed in it. It’s all credit to them for believing in what we do and how we do it.

“I spent four or five years with Liam and he’s done really well. To leave on a high with him getting man of the match and playing so well in the last game was fantastic.

“It showed what a person he is and what a goalie he is going to become.”