Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Chester FC boss Jon McCarthy has been appointed assistant manager of Southport.

It is understood that McCarthy was in the running to take over the National League North outfit in October.

But instead Southport chose former Bolton Wanderers and England striker Kevin Davies to replace ex-Chester City duo Alan Lewer and Mark Wright.

That led McCarthy to returning to his former club Port Vale last month to become part of new boss Neil Aspin’s coaching team.

But the ex-Northern Ireland international’s second stay at Vale Park has been short lived after it was announced he has become Davies’ right-hand man at the Sandgrounders.

McCarthy said: “It’s an exciting project and I’m very happy to be joining Southport. I couldn’t pass on the opportunity to work with Kevin, who I think is a very bright and innovative young manager.

“I think we’re very similar in terms of philosophy. Kevin has played at the very highest level, I’ve maybe had a bit more exposure to the non-league game. It’s a no-brainer for me.

“I’m sad to leave Vale, the people there were great and that’s been a really positive experience for me, but Southport have shown real intent and belief in me, and I think I can be a real help to Kevin moving forwards.”

Davies, who was interested in becoming McCarthy’s successor at Chester FC , said: “Jon will be an excellent addition to the team and we're delighted to have him on board.

“He's very keen, enthusiastic and invested in the plan we have for the team and the club.”

McCarthy was sacked by Chester in September after a sustained poor run of form.