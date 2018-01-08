Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

They might have had to soak up a bit of pressure on Saturday but Chester FC were full value for their 1-0 win at Ebbsfleet United on Saturday.

Harry White netted in the 21st minute to earn a vital three points for Marcus Bignot’s side in Kent to move themselves within six points of safety in the National League.

It was an organised and professional display to glean the points, but Fleet boss Daryl McMahon wasn’t keen to give too much praise to the Blues following their success which hampered the home side’s bid to push for the play-off places.

“You can’t give a team a goal like that when we’re so dominant,” he told BBC Radio Kent.

“We give them a head start then it’s a struggle from there in the sense it galvanises them, gives them something to cling on to and they don’t have to come out then. And we’ve got to be better in the final third. It’s bad defending. We have got good players in defence and in goal for us but at the minute it’s not good enough defensively and we’ve got to sort it out quickly. We’ve got to be high seventies, eighties in [percentage] terms of having the ball today and we played some nice stuff but didn’t penetrate enough. In general play, with the ball, we were good.

“We gave them a goal, they didn’t work it, simple as that. They didn’t stop us getting into the box, we’ve just got to be better in it. Their gameplan didn’t work, which is nothing against Chester or Marcus

(Bignot) and what he did, but if we’d gone in 3-0 or 4-0 at half-time nobody could have complained. So their gameplan didn’t work for me, we’ve just got to be better.

“They had one shot in the second half.”

Chester, who travel to AFC Fylde tomorrow night in the National League (7.45pm), moved up to 21st with the win on Saturday and are six points behind Barrow with two games in hand.