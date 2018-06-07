Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

By his own admission, Dominic Smalley sees himself as being somewhat 'bulletproof'.

Right-back Smalley, 27, signed for Chester FC on Wednesday afternoon from Evo-Stik Northern Premier League play-off winners Ashton United, linking up for a third time with his former managers, Bernard Morley and Anthony Johnson.

Smalley played for the Blues bosses at Ramsbottom United and Salford City before a switch to Ashton, where he was a key cog in their promotion to the National League North.

But his road to the Blues has been less than smooth.

Winding the clock back to September 2015, Smalley suffered a serious injury in a motorcycle accident after colliding with a car emerging from a junction. It left the talented full back with sever damage to his knee and cast doubt over whether he would be even able to lace up his boots and resume his career again.

It was a dark time for Smalley but one that refused to have him beaten.

"I think of myself as bulletproof," he said. "Now that is not to mean that I think I'm great and a really strong person, it is just that I maybe thought things like that wouldn't happen to me.

"Motorbikes have been something that I have always been into. It's a sore point in the family as my Dad lost his life on one when I was younger. My family, my Mum and my girlfriend were in bits.

"A car pulled out and I hit it and was sent flying. My knee was in pieces and my ligaments were torn to bits. It was absolute agony.

"I am a dad now, I've got a baby girl, and I haven't been back on a bike since then. I will do in the future but I have responsibility of more than just me now and I have to do what is right for me, my family and my career."

Smalley, who has worked for the past seven years working with youngsters with learning disabilities on a one-to-one basis, had been a keen kickboxer when younger and got into boxing in a bid to get fitter. Before he knew it he was well on the road to recovery.

He said: "The doctor said I probably wouldn't be able to play football again. I was crushed. I didn't just want to take that, though, and I tried to do what I could to get back to fitness."

"The boxing training was great and I was getting myself fit and I decided to have a go at a proper boxing fight," he said.

"I'd done kickboxing so I knew what it was all about. I am a fit guy and I love being active so I just threw myself into it. Before I knew it I was getting fitter and fitter and I was back out playing football. That was within a year of being told I wouldn't play again."

Smalley played in a couple of games for Salford under Morley and Johnson before making the switch to Ashton for the 2016/17 season.

Promotion with the Robins followed this season, as did individual acclaim as he picked up the Directors' Player of the Year, Players' Player of the Year and Supporters Player of the Year at the end of season awards.

"I had a great season at Ashton, although it didn't start out that way," he said.

"I had a tough month but then really got into it and was flying. We had a great season and to cap it off with promotion was amazing.

"But even before Bernard and Jonno had left Salford they rang me. They said 'you need to stop playing with your mates and show what you can do'. As soon as the Chester move came up it was a no-brainer for me.

"I feel like I am at the level that I deserve to be at now. Who knows where I would have been if I hadn't have had my accident.

"Bernard and Jonno are great gaffers and they will help me become even better this season. I've had to go through quite a bit to get here but now I can't wait to get started."