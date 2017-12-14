Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

While some things have changed drastically for Chester FC over the past quarter of a century, in other respects little has changed.

We delved into the Chronicle archives to see what was happening in December of 1992, as the Blues found themselves embroiled in a relegation battle in Division Two under the stewardship of manager Graham Barrow.

This month Chester will have faced Solihull Moors, FC Halifax Town, Guiseley and Hartlepool United in the National League. Rewind the clock back 25 years and it was Reading, Huddersfield Town, West Brom and Blackpool who they were facing - all teams who went on to play in the Premier League.

And while the opposition might be very different to what it is now, a relegation battle was ensuing for Barrow's men and there was much discontent among the home faithful.

CLUB FOR SALE

December 1992 began with Blues chairman Ray Crofts stating that he was looking to raise £1m in order to purchase the football club from owners Morrisons.

Majority shareholders Morrisons, whose construction arm of the company built the Deva Stadium, were looking to offload their interest in the club and Crofts aimed to raise the funds as part of a consortium to buy the Blues.

He told the Chronicle: "Morrisons have done what they set out to do and it was inevitable that they would want to move on sooner or later.

"There is no hurry to sell the football club and the future of Chester City is assured. I have been talking to a number of people who are interested in buying a controlling interest, but none is from Chester.

"Ideally it would be nice to keep the club in local hands, but when the opportunity has arisen before no-one from Chester has come up with the money."

ON THE PITCH

The Blues started December with a 1-0 defeat at home to Chesterfield in their first group match in the Autoglass Trophy.

A week later they were beaten 3-0 at home by Reading in Division Two and exited the Autoglass Trophy at the group stage with another loss, this time at Stockport County, going down 2-1.

But they secured an unlikely home success on December 19 when they earned a 2-1 home win over Huddersfield Town at the Deva Stadium thanks to goals from Stuart Rimmer and John Kelly.

Boxing Day saw them suffer a 2-0 loss to West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns in front of a crowd of over 15,000.

They rounded off 1992 with another defeat with a 2-1 loss at home to Blackpool, with Barrow on target for the Blues.

FAN DISCONTENT

While the Blues were plying their trade in Division Two, they were struggling woefully at the wrong end of the season - and fans weren't happy.

The Sportsbag we received from an unnamed fan was pretty damning.

Here's what it read.

"Following our recent performances it has become patently obvious to even the most ardent Chester City followers that the club is in a critical condition.

"The departure of Harry McNally, an event hastened by a particularly vociferous though juvenile element of our supporters, may or may not have been the right decision, but after a short honeymoon period performances have deteriorated alarmingly.

"Graham Barrow stands above any criticism thanks to his shining examples of leadership and commitment, but surely after serving for so many years under Harry McNally what was needed was a complete change of direction.

"The people who must share most of the blame are the players.

"Supporters will stand many things form their team but not a lack of effort and sadly there are too many players guilty of not giving 100%.

"Those players should be told to leave, and should be replaced by players who want to play for the club.

"The saddest thing is that the enthusiasm and renewed interest generated by the club's return to the city have now waned and unless drastic action is taken even darker days lie ahead."

AN AWARD FOR A BLUES LEGEND

In September 1992 Blues legend Stuart Rimmer etched his name into club folklore when his strike in a 2-1 loss to Mansfield Town with his 84th goal for Chester, breaking the previous record of 83 by another legendary figure - Gary Talbot.

Rimmer was presented with a decanter as a memento of his achievements from Supporters' Association chairman Barrie Hipkiss in December.