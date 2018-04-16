Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

He appreciates that he may be considered an outsider for the Chester FC job but Chris Herbert is confident he has the tools to turn around his hometown club.

The Runcorn Town manager has expressed his interest in the vacancy with the Blues and believes that the job role advertised could have been tailor made for him and assistant Mark McGregor, the former Wrexham and Burnley defender.

Herbert, whose Runcorn side sit fifth in the North West Counties Premier Division, has previous managerial experience at the likes of Flint Town United and Cefn Druids and was part of Steve Burr's backroom team in the 2015/16 season.

During his time at Chester, Herbert was responsible for recommending Ryan Astles, Alex Whitmore and James Alabi to the football club, three additions that helped turn around the club's fortunes.

And with the Chester, heading into the National League North next season, needing to operate on a shoestring budget and required to source North West talent, Herbert believes he has the required skillset.

"I've been a Del Boy at every level I've been at and there aren't too many with a knowledge of the North West scene like I have," said Herbert, from Blacon, who has also worked successfully with Blues midfielder Gary Roberts.

"People may look at me and Macca (McGregor) and think that we are too far down the pyramid to have a crack at this job, but we have served our apprenticeships and believe that we perfectly fit what the football club needs at present.

"We are both Chester lads - I was even the last mascot at Sealand Road! But we are good at what we do and are used to working on next to nothing and identifying talent locally that can compete. I have demonstrated that myself with the likes of Ryan Astles, someone who raised a few eyebrows when I recommended him.

"Steve Burr actually brought me in to identify players from further down the leagues who could make the step up and I think I have proved I can do that.

"We're a long shot but the chance to take on our hometown club would be an opportunity that we would find hard to turn down and one we believe we would make a success at. The club is behind in terms of planning for next season but I already have a list of players who I could get in who could make a mark and who would fit in with the budget."

Herbert, who holds a Uefa B Licence while McGregor has a A Licence, was a former youth team player at Chester City.

And in his role at Runcorn he helped bring along a current youth team prospect, Tom Crawford, who spent time with the club on loan earlier in the season.

"Tom was great for us and his spell with us really helped toughen him up," said Herbert.

"Marcus (Bignot) wasn't too keen on him coming to us initially as he thought it may be too low but it really proved beneficial to him in the long run and he is now a key part of Chester's midfield.

"There are loads of lads in the lower echelons of non-league football who can make the step up and I have contacts across the North West and believe I can put together a competitive team whatever the budget next season.

"Me and Macca will work for the least we possibly can in order to do this job. We feel we can make a difference."

The Blues are welcoming applications for the head coach/manager role until Thursday this week with interviews set take place next week.