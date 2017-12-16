Read More

Chester FC v AFC Fylde

Key Events

Half time: Chester 0 AFC Fylde 0

Chances for both sides but referee Joseph Johnson comes in for some abuse at the end of the half after some suspect decisions.

Added time

One minute.

Good work

Hall-Johnson beats his marker on the right and cross to near post is beaten away.

Over and out

Mangan connects with low corner but fires over first time.

Corner

Short Richards free kick finds Mangan on the edge of the area and his shot deflects out for a corner off Dawson.

Held

Hornby does well to save a Richards free kick from distance at the second attempt.

Dangerous

Fylde have a chance with free kick from 25 yards.

Doing the conga

Low crowd

Attendance of 886 here today.

Great save

Taylor pushes over Hannah’s 20 yarder superbly. Corner eventually falls to Hall-Johnson who volleys over from the edge of the box.

Skills

Ryan Astles gives the home fans something to get behind as he skips a couple of challenges in midfield before finding a man.

Poor

Not a great spectacle, this. Neither side playing well and passes going astray all over the show.

Headed wide

Chance for the Coasters as Blinkhorn heads just wide from 12 yards from Richards’ cross.

Poor link up

Ross Hannah breaks quickly and feeds Akintunde but he gets the return ball wrong after Hannah had bust a gut to get beyond him.

Goes begging

Akintunde played through by Hannah but he can’t steer an effort beyond Taylor and it bobbles out for a goal kick.

Blues on the ball

Chester seeing most of the ball in these opening five minutes but little in the way of action in either box.

Early chance

Gough sends in a ball into the Fylde box which causes panic and Grand manages to poke it clear.

First half kicks off

The Blues get us started.

Teams are out

Almost time to get things started.

Not many here

A low crowd likely

With season tickets not applying today it is pay on the gate for Blues fans.

The club have moved to reduce admission but it looks like a low crowd at the Swansway Chester Stadium today.

Marcus Bignot on the Trophy

Here’s what the Blues boss had to say.

It is what it is and there is nothing we can do about how the fixtures fall, and maybe a league game might have been better but it is a competition that we want to do well in. This football club has never been to Wembley and that is something that we as a group would like to change, certainly for our supporters. Obviously our main focus is ensuring we remain a National League side come the end of the season, and that will remain our priority, but we won’t be taking this weekend lightly and we want to progress.

Pre-match preparations

Achievement

A milestone for Tom

An important player for us.

KEY EVENT

The Chester team

Hornby, Astles, Anderson, Jones, Gough, Hall-Johnson, James, Dawson, Shaw, Akintunde, Hannah. Subs: Lynch, Mahon, Halls, Turnbull, Udoh.

The Blues line up

The AFC Fylde team is in

Happy birthday to a Blues legend

When it comes to legends they don’t come much bigger at Chester than Gary Talbot.

And the former Blues striker celebrated a milestone this week as he turned 80.

A true Chester great.

Gary Talbot
Blues offer

Reduced admission for today’s game.