Stuart Murphy says that providing the £1million donation to Chester FC was the 'easy part' and has already shared some of the plans he would like to see come to fruition with the money.

The deal to secure the donation from the 64-year-old Chester businessman was completed yesterday (Tuesday), with the vast majority of the monies gifted to the fan-owned football club to be used on infrastructure.

Murphy, founder of former Chester stadium sponsor Exacta Plc, wants to see his money enable the football club to stand on its own two feet for years to come and avoid situations like January where the financial crisis almost brought the club to its knees.

And Murphy says that the £1million could be increased, depending on how far the club wish to go with their plans to develop infrastructure and increase their revenue streams beyond a Saturday afternoon.

"Someone had to step into the breach and Chester has been good to me over the years," said Murphy, speaking at the Grosvenor Hotel in Chester.

"It is £1million but it could be quite a bit more depending on some projects and how far we want to go with the infrastructure. We are still working on the finer details but we haven't yet figured out how it is going to be spent.

"The money is one thing and that is the easy part of the role I have got to play here. I have got a lot of enthusiasm and some great ideas but we are going to need a few permissions if we are going to expand the infrastructure of the club so that we can attract 3,500 supporters or more to every home game.

"The infrastructure can be everything outside of the playing budget; bars, entrances, car parks. Everything we can do to improve the flow of people into the ground and have a reason to spend money with us. Hopefully the news of the money can galvanise the fans and prompt them to go out and buy season tickets again.

"We can give them some real entertainment on and off the field, that is important. We want people to belong to the club and the city and to come back time and time again.

"I am here to improve the facilities of the club and to help make it a place where people want to spend more time. I have already presented some draft ideas and the board have considered those. We just have to make sure we use the property for more than 90 minutes on a Saturday, and it is a big piece of property and we have a lot of ideas.

"I would like to think that 70% of the plans will be ready for the 2019/20 season."

Murphy has been invited to take a seat on the Operations Board at the football club.

His involvement does not hand him any control and does not dilute the model of fan ownership. He is, though, hoping in use his business expertise and contacts to help the club further.

He said: "I will be tapping into my contacts and we have already done some networking - you are only five people away from knowing the Queen!

"People do want to help. This is a great city and we can get much better results and attendances and get back into League Two. That would be a dream come true.

"Due to my restrictions of being out of the UK (he is based in Majorca for much of the year), hands on is not the role for me to play here. I am going to have to find three or four people to work with me and with my ideas on infrastructure hopefully we can make a big difference to the club, but that is in the detail to be announced some time later on."

One thing that does look likely to be achieved with the money is having having someone in place to help expand the commercial side of the football club and reconnect it to the business community once again. It is an area that Murphy believes to be vital.

"There is no point putting in £1million if you will just let it drift away," he said.

"We will be pretty hands on over the summer trying to find the roles that we need to fill, who those people are is in the detail. The close season is the time we have to do that. You don't find good people tomorrow or the day after, you have to look for them. We have to find what areas the club hasn't got and fill those positions and we won't be rushing into that. I have been in business a long time and I know how long it takes to find good people.

"The football club where it is today, they are pivotal roles and it is important we get them right."

And while the vast majority of the money will be used to aid the football club's infrastructure, Murphy is likely to provide some funds to help joint-managers Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley to put together a side that can challenge at the right end of the National League North next season.

He said: "The £1million is for the here and now. The budget needs to reflect the quality of the management we have got, and those two guys are top quality guys," said Murphy.

"Hopefully we will be able to support them get the players they want in this particular league and no number has been given or decided yet. Over the next few weeks I'm sure we'll be able to give them that.

"The appointment of the two managers is a real coup for the club in the position that it is in and with the experience that they have got. They have been working with big names and I have met them two or three times and been very impressed with them."