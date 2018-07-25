Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tony Allan is to leave his role as club secretary at Chester FC to take up a similar position with National League side FC Halifax Town.

Allan joined Chester for a third spell as secretary under back in 2015 having spent two previous stints with the Blues in the 1990s while the club was in exile at Moss Rose under the legendary Harry McNally, returning for eight years between 2002 and 2010.

Chester will be advertising for the role in due course as they seek a replacement.

A Chester club statement read: "Tony gave his all for Chester Football Club and provided the club with a wealth of football experience and knowledge and will be missed. We wish him all the very best for the future at Halifax."

Current club director Calvin Hughes held the role of club secretary on a voluntary basis during the club's early years following reformation.