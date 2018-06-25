Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Anthony Johnson says he and co-manager Bernard Morley will have to play the waiting game when it comes to bolstering their Chester FC striking options.

At present the Blues bosses have only Ross Hannah and Jordan Archer as strikers, with Hannah a player the club are actively looking to move on in order to free up more room in the budget, along with midfielder Kingsley James.

There had been interest in 24-year-old Archer earlier in the summer from Southport but that has since cooled and Johnson and Morley are aiming to keep him as part of their plans at the Swansway Chester Stadium for next season unless they receive a substantial offer.

The Blues return for pre-season training this evening and are likely to have new signings among the squad with new additions anticipated later today (Monday) as well as a number of trialists, including strikers, as they get put through their paces for the first time.

And while the striking options may be limited, Johnson, who admitted last week that the club's pursuit of Stockport County striker Jason Oswell is likely to end in failure , is hoping for movement on that front in the not too distant future.

"At present we have only got Ross Hannah and Jordan Archer and it is a position that we know we need to strengthen and one that we have to make sure that we get right," said Johnson.

"We've got a couple of strikers coming in that we are going to have a look at but until such time that we move on a couple of players then we really can't do too much more. Once that happens then things change.

"We are always looking at players and talking to players and hopefully some things will happen in the next couple of weeks."

Hannah and James are two players that the club need to move on in order to free up room in the budget to enable new additions.

James has attracted interest from the likes of Barrow and Alfreton Town while Guiseley have also been linked, but the club has received no firm offers for his services and he and Hannah are set to return for pre-season training this evening with the rest of the Chester squad.