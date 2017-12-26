Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Marcus Bignot says the confidence of his Chester FC side is ‘shattered’ after a dismal 2-0 defeat to relegation rivals Guiseley left them eight points off safety in the National League.

Goals from Callum McFadzean and James Roberts saw Chester succumb to a second morale-sapping defeat in four days, and it was a result met with much ire from the home faithful at the final whistle.

He said: “It’s the first time we have lost back-to-back games since we have been here, but the manner of the defeats has caused a lot of damage. So it is going to be our jobs as staff to find a way to build these players confidence. One or two of these players’ confidence has been absolutely shattered. For me, when you have a group and that is the group you have got because if you lose them then who are you going to replace them with.

“The last two games, one or two players are the shadow of what they were because of the environment that has been created. It is damaging.

“I will reflect on the league table at the end of the month. We are going to be in this until the final month, and you are probably suggesting it might not get down to the final month. If we continue to create this environment then I would tend to agree with you.

“This hasn’t been since we came in, this has been embedded in this group, in this football club, for a whole calendar year.

“I wouldn’t get too carried away with the league table right now. I am realistic, not optimistic. I have to play my part and the play their part, but so does everybody else.

“It isn’t fight, it is confidence. It is shattered, these last two games. They are fragile, they are shot. Once confidence is gone it takes some wat to come back.”