While Chester FC celebrated a vital 1-0 win on Saturday over Solihull Moors, other members of the squad were in action elsewhere.

Since manager Marcus Bignot's arrival as manager of the Blues he has shaken up his squad and sent a number of players out on loan in a bid to get regular first-team football.

Five members of the Blues' squad are out on loan at present. Here's how they have been getting on.

MATTY WATERS

Midfielder Waters was left without a game at the weekend as his Sutton Coldfield Town sides Evo-Stik Premier Division clash was called off because of the wintry conditions.

But the previous weekend had seen Waters play a vital role for the league's bottom side in a 2-0 win over second-bottom Stalybridge Celtic.

Waters was on hand to bag a 62nd minute winner over Celtic on December 2 - their second win on the bounce.

JORDAN CHAPELL

Winger Chapell was on the losing side against his Chester teammate Waters.

Chapell, on loan until January at Bower Fold, played 90 minutes for Celtic, managed by ex-Chester boss Steve Burr, in the defeat.

Like Waters he was left without a game at the weekend because of the snow.

LIAM DAVIES

Midfielder Davies is approaching the end of his month-long deal at Evo-Stik First Division North side Leek.

He played 85 minutes of a 2-1 loss at Corby Town on Saturday before being replaced.

TOM CRAWFORD

The teenage midfielder recently returned from a loan spell at Hallmark North West Counties League leaders Runcorn Town and has now joined Leek Town on loan for a month.

Crawford was an unused substitute in the loss to Corby on Saturday.

NATHAN BROWN

Tricky attacker Brown joined Evo-Stik First Division North side Colwyn Bay last week and needed little time to make an impact.

Brought on for his Bay debut two minutes before the end of the 5-1 win over Glossop North End, Brown rifled home a stunning free-kick in the dying minutes to seal the success.

Brown will spend the next month on loan at the Seagulls.