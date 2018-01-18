Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

For Chester FC , their sole focus for the remainder of this season is to ensure they remain a National League club.

Five points from safety with a game in hand, the Blues take on Gateshead on Saturday at the Swansway Chester Stadium looking to boost their bid to beat the drop.

Money is tight for the Blues and unlike their rivals they are unable to go out and strengthen this month to aid their cause.

In a survival battle it takes a certain type of character to prevail. We pondered the question the the Chronicle office just what four players we would bring back in their prime that would turn the tables for the Blues.

One goalkeeper, one defender, one midfielder and one striker from any Blues era. That was the question we posed on our Facebook page and here is what you told us.

GOALKEEPER

1st) Grenville Millington (29.9%)

2nd) Billy Stewart (14.9%)

3rd) Ronnie Sinclair (11.5%)

4th) Mick Stowell (6.9 %)

5th) Wayne Brown (6%)

DEFENDER

1st) Trevor Storton (19.5%)

2nd) Andy Holden (10.3%)

3rd) Danny Collins (8%)

4th) Colin Greenall (6.9%)

5th) Peter Jackson (5.7%)

MIDFIELDER

1st) Graham Barrow (16.1%)

2nd) Milton Graham (14.9%)

3rd) Alan Oakes (6.9%)

4th) Roberto Martinez (5.7%)

5th) Alex Smith (4.7%)

STRIKER

1st) Stuart Rimmer (35%)

2nd) Daryl Clare (10.3%)

3rd) Ian Rush (6.9%)

4th) Cyrille Regis (3.5%)

5th) Gary Talbot (3.5%)

Now, where's Doc Brown and that DeLorean?