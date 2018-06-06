Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Liverpool FC are expected to bring a strong side to face Chester FC next month.

The Champions League runners-up have committed to sending some of their first-team squad, and manager Jurgen Klopp, to the Swansway Chester Stadium on Saturday, July 7 (3pm kick off).

The match, which will likely be all ticket, represents the first games of pre-season for both Liverpool and Chester and a bumper turnout is expected.

And while the likes of Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane won't be in action owing to them being at the World Cup, there could still be a host of Premier League stars gracing the Deva turf.

And it could be that two of Liverpool's summer acquisitions make their Reds bow against Bernard Morley and Anthony Johnson's Blues side.

(Image: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Guinean midfielder Naby Keita was signed last summer by Liverpool for £51m from Bundesliga side RB Leipzing but remained with the German outfit for the past season.

He joins the Reds officially on July 1 and will be a part of their squad from the start of pre-season and could feature in the game at Chester.

As could recent signing Fabinho, the Brazilian full-back who signed for Klopp's men from Monaco for a reported £40m fee last month. He, too, joins on July 1 and is not in World Cup action.

Other potential players who could appear include the likes of Andy Robertson, James Milner, Loris Karius, Gini Wijnaldum and Virgil Van Dijk, while there will be local interest in young Reds striker and Wales international, Ben Woodburn, from Tattenhall.

Ticket details around the game, which clashes with a World Cup quarter final in Russia, will be announced in due course.