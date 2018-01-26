Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

How has it come to this?

Wasn’t one of the key ideas behind forming the fan-owned club to avoid situations similar to those that became so depressingly commonplace during the dying days of Chester City?

But while the comment from the top table last night that ‘we are where we are’ was out of kilter with the feeling in the room and in the homes and workplaces of those Chester FC fans following online, fundamentally, ‘we are where we are’.

Unless there is a white knight waiting in the wings willing to invest and willing to hold no more shares than any other owner – i.e. one – then the only people who are going to get the club out of the position it has got itself into are the fans.

And, amid the shock, sadness and anger, that started last night.

A bucket collection passed around the packed Blues Bar raised £1,214.

But, with the club needing to find £50,000 in the short term, it was only a start.

So what else can be done?

If you want to make a donation you can do so by clicking HERE . Alternatively you can email laurence.kirby@chesterfc.com .

It was revealed last night that there are currently 1,060 City Fans United (CFU) members.

That means the club is owned by 2,500 supporters fewer than it was during its glorious rise back up the non-league ladder.

It costs £12 a year to become an owner of Chester FC and member of the CFU. You can do so by clicking HERE .

But, as stated last night, what’s really key for the Blues is gate income.

Crowds are dropping alarmingly. Ten of the last 11 league games have attracted fewer than 2,000 fans. That means the average attendance for this season is 1,884. Last season it was 2,061.

The decline is understandable given the fact the first team have won just four out of their last 26 home matches.

But, by the time Marcus Bignot’s side return to the Swansway Chester Stadium on February 17 to face Eastleigh, more fans are needed through the gates.

However, with cash flow a serious problem, February 17 seems a long way off.

But there is a way you can help before then.

On Wednesday (January 31) the club’s youth team host Gateshead at the Swansway Chester Stadium in the National League U19 Alliance Cup (7pm kick-off).

Entry is free but supporters are welcome to make a donation on the gate.

It is a chance to see the club’s future – and help the club’s immediate future.

And the youth set up is certainly deserving of any support it receives. In dark times, the academy is a shining light.

The performances of James Jones and Tom Crawford for the first team over the past week are testament to that and, as was made perfectly clear last night, without the money raised by the sale of Sam Hughes, the club’s finances would be in even more of a mess.

The arrival of the second half of Hughes’ transfer fee will ease matters.

But that is not due until the summer and the club needs help before then – your help.