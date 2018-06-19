Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC will travel to Evo-Stik West Division side Runcorn Linnets as part of their preparations for next season.

The Blues will make the short trip to the Millbank Linnets Stadium on Saturday, July 14 (3pm kick off), as new bosses Bernard Morley and Anthony Johnson look to make sure their side are ready for the rigours of the National League North.

The confirmation of the friendly with Linnets mean Chester have seven games scheduled for what is a busy July.

Chester begin their pre-season with a home clash against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool on Saturday, January 7, with Klopp expected to bring a strong team for a clash which is expected to attract a bumper crowd.

Then follows a trip to Morley and Johnson's former club, Ramsbottom United, on Tuesday, July 10 (7.45pm), followed four days later by the trip to Runcorn Linnets.

On Friday, July 20, the Blues will head up the North Wales coast for a clash with Welsh Premier League side Llandudno (7.30pm), with former Chester City striker Ryan Lowe bringing League Two Bury to the Swansway Chester Stadium the following day (3pm).

League Two Morecambe visit on Tuesday, July 24 (7.45pm) before Everton under-23s arrive on Saturday, July 28 (3pm) as Chester round off their pre-season.

Chester FC pre-season schedule

(H) Liverpool FC - Sat, July 7 (3pm)

(A) Ramsbottom United - Tue, July 10 (7.45pm)

(A) Runcorn Linnets - Sat, July 14 (3pm)

(A) Llandudno FC - Fri, July 20 (7.30pm)

(H) Bury - Sat, July 21 (3pm)

(H) Morecambe - Tue, July 24 (7.45pm)

(H) Everton U23s - Sat, July 28 (3pm)