Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It was a dejected Marcus Bignot who faced the media after his Chester FC side had to settle for a last-gasp 1-1 New Year's Day draw at relegation rivals Guiseley.

The Blues looked set to be heading for a huge three points after Kingsley James scored his second goal of the season with just over an hour of the basement battle played.

But, with virtually the last kick of the match, Ash Palmer slammed the ball through a crowd of bodies to earn Guiseley a share of the spoils.

The draw means Chester remain eight points adrift of safety in the Vanarama National League, albeit with two games in hand on fifth-bottom Barrow AFC.

Bignot said on the match: "It is what it is. We're certainly making it difficult for ourselves. Being in that position it should have been a game we came away from with all three points.

(Image: Terry Marland)

"It was something we were in control of. We were in possession of the ball on the halfway line and we could have run the clock down, in terms of into the opposition's corner flag, but for some reason we had the last minute in our half, and you saw the result of that.

"We probably had the most technically gifted player on the football pitch who miscontrolled the football in the last minute. It's just concentration. As I say, we're certainly not making it easy for ourselves.

"We all know the strengths Guiseley possess and I thought we stood up to it. For the type of game it was, I thought we came out on top, won our individual battles, won our units, our midfield got on top of their midfield, our backline was in control of their frontline, and our front players looked a threat to their back players all afternoon.

"So it's a hugely disappointed dressing room. With a minute to go, and in possession of the ball, it should have been game over."