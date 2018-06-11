Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC bosses Bernard Morley and Anthony Johnson were award winners on Saturday night.

The duo picked up National League North Managers of the Year at the AGM and awards ceremony at Celtic Manor in Newport after they lead Salford City to the league title and promotion to the National League at the end of the 2017/18 season.

The joint bosses steered the Ammies to top spot during a hugely successful season, winning the league by six points from second placed Harrogate Town.

But just weeks after that success the duo parted company with Salford, owned by former Manchester United stars Gary Neville, Phil Neville, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt, citing 'irreconcilable differences'.

They were back in work soon after when they took on the top job at Chester last month, the duo succeeding Marcus Bignot in the hotseat.

Winner of the National League Manager of the Year went to John Askey, who steered an unfancied Macclesfield Town side to the Football League after winning the title. He has since taken on the manager's role at League One outfit Shrewsbury Town.