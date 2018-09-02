Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Guiseley joint-boss Russ O'Neill felt the Lions dropped two points in yesterday's last gasp draw against Chester FC.

The Yorkshire side appeared to have been heading for all three points when Scott Garner nodded home from a free kick two minutes before full-time.

But the Blues rallied and Jon Moran netted a crucial equaliser in injury time with a header of his own to give Chester a deserved share of the spoils at Nethermoor.

And O'Neill - part of a management duo at the Yorkshire side which also includes former Blues manager Marcus Bignot - lamented the late equaliser his side conceded.

“Ultimately I think the dressing room in there feels as though it’s two points lost, but I do feel our first half performance wasn’t really what we wanted, it wasn’t acceptable today," O'Neill told the club's radio and YouTube channels.

"We came out in the second half and showed what we’re about. You score in the 90th minute and you expect to go on and see the game out and obviously mistakes have been made and ultimately we’re in there, one dressing room is banging and the other one’s flat.

"If ever there was a point where it was two points dropped, I think that’s it today.

"It is a last minute goal and I think our goalkeeper’s been outstanding all game and it’s just that one error in the last minute that’s cost us two points. But ultimately, for me I don’t think we turned up in the first 45 and it wasn’t good enough.

"We came in at half-time, had a few words, came out in the second half, showed what we’re about and we should have taken the three points. But ultimately when you look at it, you come to play a game for 90 minutes, not for 45 and that’s what I’m most disappointed in."

After taking the lead at such a late stage of the game, O'Neill hoped the Lions would have been able to see the encounter out for the victory.

But he felt mistakes cost Guiseley dearly and admitted the draw felt like a loss.

“It was a great header by Scott. I’ve been having a go at him all game today for not getting anywhere near anything and he’s proved me wrong in the 90th minute and you just want to go and shut the game out at that point," he added.

"Ultimately if you don’t and don’t do things right and make mistakes, then it costs you. It feels like a defeat today."