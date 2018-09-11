After the positive result that was the 5-3 win at home to Bradford (Park Avenue) on Saturday, Chester FC are back in action this evening when they play host to FC United of Manchester (7.45pm kick off).
A clash that was scheduled for last month, the meeting between the two sides in August was postponed owing to the damage caused by water ingress at the Swansway Chester Stadium.
With all the issues now fixed and the ground up and running again, Anthony Jophnson and Bernard Morley's Chester side will be looking to make it back to back wins in the National League North for the first time this season following their success at the weekend.
They welcome an FC United side to the Swansway Chester Stadium who have themselves suffered a turbulent campaign this far.
United parted company with player/manager Tom Greaves earlier this month and they have Dave Chadwick in interim charge and sit bottom of the table with five defeats from their opening eight games.
We'll bring you all the build-up, team news match action and post-match reaction right here throughout the evening.
A very different kind of interview
This is a great chat with Chester midfielder Gary Stopforth from the guys over at Nonleaguedaily.com
HERE is the link.
What have the managers had to say about it?
We caught up with Bernard Morley following the weekend win over Bradford (Park Avenue).
Here’s what he had to say on today’s clash.
Expectations are the problem in football. People look at the league table and I know we’re down there with them and they’ll see it as three points. FC United will come here, they’ll have two new interim managers in charge who will just say ‘go out and play’. They’ll feel like they can come and exploit us, but it’s down to us to toughen up, be organised, our game management has got to improve, cut the silly mistakes out. I think we’ve got the goal that was set out before we started the season and we’re starting to see signs of that now.
What about the weekend?!
It was a pleasing weekend as the Blues claimed a 5-3 success at home to Bradford (Park Avenue). HERE is the report.
Early team news
Danny Livesey and Gary Roberts could return for this evening while Matty Waters is also fit again. Striker Deane Smalley will be assessed ahead of kick off.
What about tonight's visitors?
It has not been the easiest of campaigns so far for FC United.
Currently sitting bottom in the National League North, United parted company with player-manager Tom Greaves earlier this month after he revealed he was struggling with the demands of balancing football management, work and family life.
That has seen Dave Chadwick named as his interim successor while a permanent boss is sought. And Chadwick almost led United to their first home win of the season on Saturday only for them to be pegged back nine minutes from time by Southport and forced to share the spoils.
HERE is more on the reasons for why Greaves decided to step down as FC United boss earlier this month.
