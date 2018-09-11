After the positive result that was the 5-3 win at home to Bradford (Park Avenue) on Saturday, Chester FC are back in action this evening when they play host to FC United of Manchester (7.45pm kick off).

A clash that was scheduled for last month, the meeting between the two sides in August was postponed owing to the damage caused by water ingress at the Swansway Chester Stadium.

With all the issues now fixed and the ground up and running again, Anthony Jophnson and Bernard Morley's Chester side will be looking to make it back to back wins in the National League North for the first time this season following their success at the weekend.

They welcome an FC United side to the Swansway Chester Stadium who have themselves suffered a turbulent campaign this far.

United parted company with player/manager Tom Greaves earlier this month and they have Dave Chadwick in interim charge and sit bottom of the table with five defeats from their opening eight games.

We'll bring you all the build-up, team news match action and post-match reaction right here throughout the evening.