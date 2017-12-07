Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Chester FC True Blue Podcast was joined by a familiar voice to Blues fans this week.

Entering his 40th year in broadcast journalism for BBC Radio Merseyside - much of it spent covering the Blues - the mellifluous sounds of Neil Turner made their way to the Chronicle's podcast.

Neil joined Dave Powell and Paul Wheelock to chat about a crucial month for Chester and what has gone wrong so far.

Neil also talked on his time covering the Blues for BBC Radio Merseyside - in its 50th year - and revealed his favourite manager to deal with, favourite player to wear the blue and white and his favourite season covering the club.

It's all in episode eight of the True Blue.

