Chester FC have been forced to temporarily close their East Stand following the severe water damage that occurred at the Swansway Chester Stadium on Sunday night.

Torrential rain breached the roof of the main stand and leaked into the control room and PA room at the stadium, causing major damage to the ceiling, carpets and, most critically, the electrical systems at the football club.

Water in the mains board at the ground has left the club without power, with irreparable damage done to some vital equipment. And with no electricity the club were forced to postpone the scheduled game with Kidderminster Harriers on Tuesday night, with CCTV and PA systems needed to comply with the club's safety certificate unable to be run.

The club have had to link with their insurance providers such is the extent of the damage, and with the affected areas needing to try out before any work can be undertaken, there remains some doubt over Saturday's home game with FC United of Manchester and the rearranged game with Kidderminster Harriers, which had been moved to next Tuesday.

With the electrical systems still not deemed safe, a decision has been taken to close the main stand, with all staff having to work from elsewhere.

A club statement read: "Unfortunately, following the extreme weather conditions on Sunday evening, the Club were in a situation whereby on Monday morning those opening the building were faced with a number of areas within the East Stand with significant water damage, including but not limited to the, PA Room, safety control room, media room, upstairs and downstairs corridor and walkways and match official changing rooms.

"Given the extent of the damage it has been necessary to link in with our insurance providers who have been supporting us through the immediate actions to return the Stadium to full working order at the earliest opportunity. However, given the nature of flood damage in addition to cosmetic damage of ceiling tiles and waterlogged carpets it is anticipated that there will have been significant damage to the electrical system - in particular those areas directly affected by the flooding and potentially throughout the entire office block.

"As such, following a professional assessment this morning, Chester Football Club have acted on the advice to fully close the East Stand Admin block until a full and thorough assessment can be made to the state of the electrical system - which can only be completed once the drying out process is complete.

"The Club are continuing to work hard with various agencies to expedite recovery work and commercial driers are due on site today to assist the drying out process. Following the completion of this a full assessment of the electrical system will be made with appropriate repairs made to restore power before an assessment can be made on any additional damage caused to the Public Address and CCTV system.

"Whilst the playing surface remains in excellent condition, CCTV, Public Address System and Turnstile monitoring systems (which are all contained within the Control Room and other areas impacted by the water damage) are an essential requirement of the Clubs Safety Certificate which is a requirement for us to host games.

"The Club remain in constant dialogue with The National League regarding the fulfilment of fixtures and will make appropriate comment in due course.

"This measure of temporarily closing the Club Offices, along with the cancellation of the CFU meeting, has been made to ensure the safety of our employees, volunteers and visitors which is absolutely paramount. The Club's telephone system and email system has been restored and can now be accessed off site however we ask that that supporters remain patient in regards to any delays in responding to any queries at this difficult time.

"We would like to formally place on record our thanks to the Employees and Volunteers who have worked tirelessly over the last few days to minimise any further damage."

It is understood that the club have been in dialogue with the clubs they are due to play.

In the event of Saturday's game having to be postponed it had been suggested that the FC United game could be switched to their home stadium, Broadhurst Park. But with such short notice and the game at FC United likely to be segregated and an all-ticket affair, it seems unlikely that this will be a solution.