A penalty apiece from Ross Hannah and Jorome Slew and strikes from Kingsley James and Ryan Astles handed Chester FC a 4-0 win over Bristol Rovers under-23s in a behind-closed-doors friendly.

A mixture of first-team players and a number of trialists featured in the win over a youthful Gas side.

All the goals came in the first half at the Swansway Chester Stadium where the Blues were in full control.

Hannah slotted home an early penalty and Slew doubled the advantage inside 20 minutes when he converted from the spot after being pushed when attempting to reach a cross.

It was 3-0 when James nodded home a corner, but the best was saved for last.

Astles won a flick on from a long punt forward and raced into the box to latch on to a right-wing ball into the area, slamming into the back of the net from just inside the box just before the half time interval.

The Blues are in National League action on Saturday when they host Solihull Moors (3pm).