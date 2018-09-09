Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bradford (Park Avenue) boss Mark Bower felt both teams were 'pretty poor' as his side were defeated 5-3 by Chester FC but felt the Yorkshire side were the architects of their own downfall with their defensive performance.

Despite taking an early lead through Ben McKenna, the Yorkshire side were pegged back by the Blues as Anthony Dudley, Dan Mooney and Craig Mahon all responded for the home side.

Though Oli Johnson and Jake Beesley brought the game back on level terms, Mooney and Dudley added their second goals of the afternoon to confirm the three points for Chester.

Bradford (Park Avenue) sit third in the National League North and had lost only once so far this season before yesterday's game.

And Bower slammed his side's defending, branding the goals they conceded as 'absolutely criminal', but believed neither side distinguished themselves in the clash, adding that the Blues were simply 'less poor' than what his side was.

Speaking to the club's YouTube channel, Bower said: “Both teams were pretty poor, but they were just less poor than us, I think.

"The number of chances in the game, a 5-3 and chances missed at both ends, but the goals we’ve given away today are absolutely criminal.

"We take the lead, we’re set from a throw in, and how they can just throw it in to a lad’s feet, he can get a turn and a cross in and the lad taps it in at the back post. A set piece, we’ve got a corner down the other end, they counter attack on us and it ends up in our goal.

"There’s individual errors all over the pitch and even in the second half, we get back to 3-3 and look the stronger team, and there’s just some bad, bad decisions on the ball puts us under pressure and we’ve given them enough chances to get that fourth goal.

"I think at 3-3, the next goal was always going to win it. We’ve a lot to work on and a lot to think about after some of things that went on today. At the other end we’ve scored some goals and looked like scoring, we’ve actually produced some decent stuff at times, but if you concede five goals, you deserve to lose.

“There was some really uncharacteristic performances defensively.

“We tried to be a bit more attacking today obviously with the way we went, we wanted to put them under pressure and we did that.

"We caused them all sorts of problems, but equally they caused us problems at the other end and I don’t think that was through anything other than us not doing our jobs properly.

“Coming away to Chester, they’re a big club in this league with some really good players, you saw that at times, it’s going to be tough.

"If we’d have been beaten fair and square by some real quality, you could stomach it, but we could have dealt with what they had to throw at us today a lot better than what we did and give ourselves a better chance of winning and that’s the real frustrating part of it."