It was a defeat that nobody could have envisaged and one that nobody who was present will forget in a hurry.

Having taken four points from their opening two games prior to Saturday, Chester FC suffered a humiliating 8-1 demolition at the hands of a Blyth Spartans side who had lost their opening two games.

It is a defeat that brought back all the misery and anguish of the past 18 months and unravelled the great work that had gone on since the end of last season to restore some belief in a football club that has suffered more gut punches than most down the years.

It is a defeat that has also cut deep for joint-managers Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley, a management duo who have been used to winning matches and titles in their nine years in management.

For Johnson, the manner of the defeat hurt most because it contradicted the mantra that he and Morley preach, one of hard work and always being in with a shout of taking something from a game.

"It almost feels like grief, that is the best way to describe it," said Johnson.

"I've never been so hurt, so cut up about a game of football and we've spoken to each member of the squad at length about what happened and there has almost been a state of shock. But there has been a desire to put things right.

"We've just been annihilated and the country were laughing at us. And after what the fans of this football club have been through I can't begin to describe how much it hurts and we can only apologise to the fans for it.

"The result and performance against Blyth knocked us all for six. It came off the back of two pretty decent performances against Spennymoor and Curzon and a pre-season that we were more than happy with.

"The look on the supporters faces at the final whistle is something that will stay with us for a long time. I touched in my interview about us having to earn the trust of the supporters again and that is something we will be driving into the players relentlessly. We want them to understand what our fans have been through over the years and what we put them through on Saturday ranks worse than most of it.

"However, what we are in a great position of is that we have the opportunity to ensure we put that to bed well and truly with performances in the coming games.

"We promised a very high work rate, we promised to be organised and we promised that we’d always be in a game of football. For the first time in our managerial careers we were not able to put a tick next to any of those three values. Values that have helped shape who we are and where we have got to and in the space of 95 minutes our reputations to our own supporters have bot only been questioned but smashed to pieces."

But despite the manner of the defeat and the understandable reaction from fans to such a loss, Johnson insist that the debacle has only further strengthened the resolve of he and Morley to help bring back some smiles on faces of long-suffering Chester fans.

The trust has been shaken and Johnson has vowed that the duo will be doing what they can to win it back.

He said: "Rest assured that we are two of the most driven people you could ever wish to meet and we’ll be doing everything within our power to make sure we gain not only your trust back but your respect.

"We will bring the good times back to Chester FC."