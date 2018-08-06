Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC joint-manager Anthony Johnson says tonight's National League North clash at Curzon Ashton (7.45pm) may come too soon for club captain Scott Burton.

Owing to a calf injury Burton was ruled out of Saturday's season curtain raiser at home to Spennymoor Town where the Blues were held to a 0-0 draw by the North East visitors .

Also absent on Saturday was new signing Deane Smalley, with the striker forced to sit out the clash due to an 'admin issue'. He could come into contention for this evening's encounter at the Tameside Stadium, although impressive performances at the weekend from front two Anthony Dudley and Shaun Tuton in particular could mean he has to settle for a place on the bench.

Matty Hughes will serve the second of a two-game ban carried over from last season tonight while George Green could be a couple of weeks away from fitness as he overcomes a lower back injury.

"Deane Smalley was an admin issue unfortunately," revealed Johnson after Saturday's draw with Spennymoor.

"Scott Burton will probably be next week (at Blyth Spartans) - probably. There is a possibility for Monday night but it will probably be Saturday, and then the same with Matty Hughes (banned for one more game).

"90 more minutes and we should get a few more bodies back into the squad."

Curzon Ashton began their season with a win at the weekend, claiming an impressive 2-1 win at one of the teams expected to challenge for a play-off place this season in the National League North, Darlington.