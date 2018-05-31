Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester & District Sunday League

Custom House, one of the founding members of the Chester & District Sunday League, have lifted their first ever piece of silverware.

They lifted the Chester & District Sunday FA Cup thanks to a 4-0 success over Axis United in the final thanks to strikes from Andy Riddell, a 20th goal of the season for Andy Hornsby and a second-half brace from Jack McGovern.

Earlier in the week Custom House had been on the receiving end of a 9-3 defeat at Handbridge Lions in Section B, where Steve Dodd, Graham Dodd and Danny McLaughlin bagged braces for the victors, but bounced back in style to seal their cup win.

Elsewhere in Section B’s midweek games, Peter Barnet took his tally to 22 for the season as he netted twice for CDS Flooring Studio in a 2-0 home win over Vauxhall SC.

There was a heavy defeat for Waverton Centurions, though, as they went down 12-1 at home to Castrol SC.

Dan Woodcock and Tom Douglas both bagged hat-tricks for the promotion chasers while Neil Ashcroft, Sam Moore, Paul Gates, Mark Roberts, Kris Jones and Nathan Muir all managed to get in on the act with a goal apiece.

Castrol were back in action on Thursday with a 3-0 success at Vauxhall SC where a Jones brace and one from David Hodson did the damage.

Sunday’s Section B encounters saw CDS Flooring Studio run riot with a resounding 12-3 win at Dee Rangers to take over at the summit of the division.

Professional boxer Paul Butler landed the knockout blow as he fired home four times to take his goal haul for the season to 35 in all competitions.

He was joined on the scoresheet by Tom Edwards, Barnet, Conner Doyle and Callum Doyle, all with two apiece.

Liam Jones, Danny Mathews, and Jordan Williams scored the Dee Rangers goals.

Holdi were another side to get in amongst the goals as they powered past Upton YC with a 10-1 triumph.

Dan Carey netted a hat-trick while Chris Edwards and Will Campbell bagged two each, with the rest of the goals coming from Tom Port, Dan Dowson and Jamie Pink. Jack Perry netted the consolation for Upton.

Waverton bounced back from their midweek drubbing to claim the three points from a thrilling home clash with Tarvin Rex, edging it 5-4.

Josh Leech’s brace, Daryl Davies, Lee Meacock and an own goal accounted for the Waverton strikes.

The Tarvin goals coming courtesy of a Will Furmedge double, Todd Reid and Ben Hughes.

The Chester & District Sunday League are on the lookout for new teams to enter for the 2018/2019 season.

The League, which celebrated its 50th anniversary back in 2013, are keen to add to their exisiting members but initial interest has dropped away in recent months and they have issued a plea to those who may wish to get involved.

League secretary Trevor Jones said: “We are down to only 20 clubs now, and despite interest a few months ago, no new applications have been received, and we are desperate to try to prevent a further reduction in numbers for next season.”

Anyone interested in entering a team in the league for next season can contact chester.sport@cheshirenews.co.uk

Chester & Wirral Football League

Sutton Athletic rounded off a fine season as they lifted the Dee 106.3 League Cup with a 4-0 success over Franklyns.

Athletic were in fine form to see off fellow Chester & Wirral Football League Premier Division side Franklyns at the Swansway Chester Stadium, home of Chester FC.

Their final success adds to their trophy cabinet after they secured the Premier Division title with a game to spare.

Sutton took on Franklyns in the final league encounter last night in a game that took place after the Chronicle had gone to press.