Seb Morris made a welcome return to the Pro-Am podium during round three of the Blancpain Endurance Cup season at Paul Ricard in France on Saturday with a fantastic second place finish in the six-hour ‘into the night’ race.

Along with team-mates Derek Pierce and Rob Smith, 22-year-old Chester-based driver Morris produced a scintillating performance in the annual 1,000km encounter at the Le Castellet track and with their second runner-up spot of the year the trio climbed into third in the Pro-Am championship.

Beginning Saturday evening’s race from fifth in Pro-Am, the Team Parker Racing drivers combined to deliver a tremendous push for their maiden class victory and at the end of six pulsating hours they were just 13 seconds shy of the top step of the podium.

Notably, that gap was roughly the equivalent of time lost during Morris’ pit visit halfway through his double stint during the closing stages. Due to a worrying fire, which the Team Parker crew dealt with impeccably, Morris ventured out onto track behind the class-winning Ferrari. Without the issue with the fuel rig, a victory charge was certainly on the cards.

“It was a very tough race, we had quite a few problems during it, but to come away with second is fantastic”, said Morris.

“When I jumped in for my double stint it was tough as I had to let a lot of people by who were fighting up-front in the overall battle, but in my second stint I got some good space and lapped as quick as anyone on track.

“Unfortunately, though, we lost time in the pit-stop as the car completely set on fire! It was a pretty hair-raising moment, but the team did a great job and put the fire out quickly and also then got the fuel topped up so we could run to the end – it was a fantastic job by the guys. We lost about 13 seconds, though, and that was the gap to the Ferrari in the end so we know a win was possible.”

There is now a lengthy eight-week break from Blancpain Endurance Cup action ahead of the blue riband Total 24-Hours of Spa in Belgium, which will take place on July 28 and 29. Before then, the competitors will gather at Spa for the officially timed test day on Tuesday, July 3.

“I think Spa will be good for our Bentley, we should be strong there and we’re just waiting to hear who our fourth driver will be which is exciting,” said Morris.

“We’ll take some time to evaluate where we went wrong at Paul Ricard, improve on a few mistakes – just little, tiny things – and make sure everything is right for Spa. You need to be as faultless as possible there.”