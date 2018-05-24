Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

After relegation to the National League North and a playing budget potentially around the £250,000 mark, a part-time model is likely to be in place for Chester FC this season.

Blues joint manager Bernard Morley has already confirmed the squad will be a part-time structure this coming campaign after admitting the full-time model is not achievable this year with the funds available.

Morley has identified a plan of training two to three nights a week and possibly a morning as well as he and Anthony Johnson plot a return to the National League through a part-time/hybrid model.

The Blues changed to a full-time structure last season following a dismal FA Cup fourth qualifying round defeat away to Kidderminster, who Chester will play this season in the National League North.

Then-boss Marcus Bignot took the decision in a bid to change the club’s fortunes, but it did not stop the club’s relegation and a five-season stay in non-league football’s top tier came to an end.

And the Blues will not be the only ones adhering to a part-time plan in the National League North next season after one of their rivals also confirmed the structure will remain at their club.

AFC Telford United chairman Andy Pryce has confirmed the Bucks will not be able to become a full-time outfit due to the club’s current level of income and investment.

He told the Telford website: “There has been a lot of talk about the club becoming ‘full-time’, but at our current level of income and investment this is not possible.

“With that said for the 2018/19 season the team will be part time and will be in intensive training on Tuesday and Thursday evenings, in addition to this the team will also train on a Monday morning which gives Gavin (Cowan) and his management team valuable extra time to work with his new squad.”