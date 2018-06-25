Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's news Blues fans might still be pinching themselves over.

But with a whopping £1m donated to Chester FC from benefactor Stuart Murphy, the future certainly looks like a positive one for the club.

Much of the money – which will be donated to the club over the next three years – will be used for improving the infrastructure at the Swansway Chester Stadium.

Murphy, 64, has suggested the money will be used for outside the playing budget, which includes bars, entrances, and car parks at the ground.

But what do the Blues faithful think the funds should be spent on?

We asked our fans jury:

“What do you want the £1m donated to Chester FC to be spent on and why?”

Here are their thoughts:

Adam Cain "One startling failure over the time that we have been at the Deva Stadium is the lack of cover that is afforded to those people attending games in a wheelchair, particularly when the weather is inclement."

“This much needed investment into the club needs to be ploughed into the infrastructure of the organisation to ensure that we have a club that is fit for purpose.

“One of the first priorities should be to paint the exterior of the ground – the first impression of the ground is not particularly impressive as it looks tired- this is an easy win.

“Another priority should be a makeover of the Blues Bar – this looks extremely tired and is not an efficient use of space.

“The club needs to be more welcoming and maximise its commercial revenues, perhaps even invest in Sky Sports so that fans are not forced to watch lunchtime games in another part of the city?

“A key priority needs to be giving the groundsman Mike Barrow sufficient funds to maintain the excellent playing surface that he delivered on a consistent basis last season – he needs all of the tools at his disposal to continue to deliver a pitch that is worthy of a much higher level than the National League North.

“One startling failure over the time that we have been at the Deva Stadium is the lack of cover that is afforded to those people attending games in a wheelchair, particularly when the weather is inclement.

“Proper funding needs to be provided for this to ensure that this important element of our supporter base is catered for.

“There was much deliberation during Mark Maguire’s tenure about a training ground facility being developed. This is an important consideration in the long-term, particularly if the club wants to get back into the National League, where the vast majority of teams operate a full-time structure.

“The right location is key and we need to ensure that it is a sustainable facility that all age-group sides at the club can use.

“Finally, we need to remember that first and foremost, the product on the pitch is a key factor as to the financial success or otherwise of the club.

“Sufficient funds need to be invested in the club’s playing budget without overstretching ourselves to ensure that we have the best possible opportunity to bounce back to the National League at the first attempt.”

Rio Doherty "Other ideas have been suggested such as a club shop in the city centre, a car park revamp and to purchase matchday tickets online."

“I was absolutely delighted to hear of Stuart Murphy’s donation finally being confirmed this week with an exciting figure included. I’m sure that this will help us out massively for the long term as it’s vital that we spend it sensibly.

“Murphy is donating the money over the course of three years which is a sensible move in my opinion as we won’t be just spending it in one go. We must plan and spend wisely, which I’m sure we’ll do.

“I would spend the majority of the money on infrastructure as we need to have more income streams.

“A lot of ideas have been suggested so here are just a few of what I think some of Murphy’s donation could be sent on:

“1. A 4G training complex: Personally, I think it is really important that we build a 3/4G facility in the city centre for our first team to play in. It may cost a lot, but we could also receive FA grants for this.

“It’s best to build a facility rather than have a 4G pitch at the stadium as one, our current pitch is one of the best grass pitches in this league and two, we would have to relay it regularly which wouldn’t be the wisest idea financially.

“Our Academy and women’s team could use the facility for training and matches. As I said it may cost a lot, but in the long term it will help us out massively as we won’t be having to pay to hire pitches elsewhere all of the time.

“When our teams aren’t using the facility, it would be a good idea for the general public to hire them to use them for leisure or for training seasons. Eventually, this will turn out to be a really good money earner.

“2. Improved facilities for the disabled: This has been high on the list for a while, but I think that something will come out of this at last.

“Whenever we play in the winter, I feel really sorry for our loyal disabled supporters who have to put up with the cold and wet weather without any cover.

“With Stuart Murphy’s generous donation though, I think their loyalty should be rewarded with a designated area at the back of the East Stand for all Inclusive Blues so they can watch our matches without being affected by the weather.

“We could even use the empty executive boxes in the West Stand and build a lift for them. However, it would be a better idea to build a lift going up to the Legends Lounge so they can get easier access to the designated area.

“3. Blues Bar extension: On a matchday I regularly go in the Blues Bar to chat to fellow supporters and watch whatever match is on the TV. However, the bar usually gets filled up quite quickly and isn’t good for any claustrophobic people. It’s been suggested by a lot of supporters to extend the bar, which I agree with.

“The bar isn’t only used on a matchday, but CFU meetings are held there, Senior Blues meetings are held there amongst other events. In that respect, it’s essential that we extend the area in the near future to allow more room.

“Other ideas have been suggested such as a club shop in the city centre, a car park revamp and to purchase matchday tickets online. These are all great ideas but in my opinion, the above listed are more significant in order for us to improve our facilities.

“Once again though, I am delighted with Stuart’s donation and can’t thank him enough. I’m really excited to see our benefits from this in the future. COYB!”