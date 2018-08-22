Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester Boughton Hall are within touching distance of top spot in the Vivio Cheshire County Cricket League 1st XI ECB Premier League after beating Neston at Parkgate.

The home side won the toss and fielded first as Alex Money top scored for the Chester side with 61, with Lee Dixon not far behind with 55.

From the Neston bowling attack, Matt Stewart, David Hurst and Ashley Davis all took three wickets each.

But Chester secured a 16-run victory after bowling the Parkgate side all out for 189.

Opening batsmen Will Evans and Simon Stokes made 50 and 52 respectively for Neston and proved to be their highest run scorers.

With the ball, Chester bowler Richard Moore posted figures of 5-34, while there were also three wickets for Harry Killoran.

As table-toppers Nantwich succumbed to defeat against Toft, Chester Boughton Hall now sit 14 points from the Dabbers in the table in third, and are only six points behind second placed Timperley.

Oulton Park suffered a close defeat against Didsbury.

The home side put Oulton Park into bat and they were dismissed for 119 inside 44 overs.

Tom Hyslop top scored for Oulton Park with 38, while Matthew Gregson took 4-29 with the ball.

In response, Didsbury reached their target with just one wicket to spare as Matt Parkinson tore through the home side’s batting line up by taking 8-51.

Barrow remain bottom of Division One despite victory over Upton.

Barrow put Upton into bat and they made 229-5, with Iroshan De Silva posting bowling figures of 3-67.

But the home side secured victory by three wickets in their innings, as opener David McClements made 63 while Phil Johnson scored an unbeaten 62.

In Division Two, Christleton sealed a 25 run win over Lindow.

Christleton chose to bat first after winning the toss and were dismissed for 176, with Tom Wells top scoring with 36 runs.

In response, Lindow were bowled all out for 151 as opening batsman Rob Herriot top scored with 37 before being caught and bowled by Javed Iqbal, who posted figures of 2-38.

Arslan Dar and Adam Gittins both took three wickets apiece.

Tattenhall took the honours over Northwich with a three-wicket win.

The away side reached 159-7 in their 50 overs, as Tharusha Fernando top-scored with 28.

From the Tattenhall bowling attack, Aamir Afzal posted figures of 3-36.

In their reply, Tattenhall reached their target with three wickets to spare, as Ryan Spann’s unbeaten 37 helping them to victory.

Alvanley secured a seven wicket victory over Weaverham.

Home side Weaverham were bowled all out for 164 as Salman Hanif top scored with 47.

Michael Rowlands in the Alvanley bowling attack posted figures of 5-59, while there were also two wickets for Mike Heathcote.

In response, Alvanley eased to victory by reaching 168 inside 46 overs as opening batsman Michael Rowlands hit an unbeaten 65, while Simon Gee made 74.

Kingsley succumbed to defeat against Congleton in Division One of the Cheshire Cricket League.

Ben Stoddart top scored with 21 in the Kingsley innings as they were bowled all out for 99, with Sean Cardall took 4-14 with the ball.

Congleton lost five wickets as they reached their target inside 31 overs.

With the ball, Hayden Lanza and Craig Lynch both took two wickets each.

Bunbury were beaten by Aston during a low-scoring game against Aston.

They were bowled all out for just 66 inside 23 overs, while Aston lost three wickets during their successful run chase.

Chester County Officers drew with Wirral.

The Chester side won the toss and batted first, making 193-9 in their 45 overs, while Wirral made 235-7 in their innings as the spoils were shared.

Cholmondeley suffered an eight wicket defeat against Holmes Chapel.

Away side Cholmondeley were bowled all out for 146, while the home outfit lost only two scalps on their route to victory within 33 overs.

Frodsham comfortably beat Westminster Park in Division Four.

The away side were put into bat by Frodsham and were dismissed for 101, as opener Sayad Ahmed top scored with 38, while Matt Deakin claimed 4-30 with the ball.

Frodsham lost only one wicket in their innings on their way to victory, as Nick Brimble top-scored with 41.

Batsmen came out on top as Saughall drew their crunch top-of-the-table encounter against Chester Boughton Hall 3B.

Boughton Hall batted first and registered a big score of 275-6.

Mike Andrews was the pick of the bowlers with 4-83.

For Saughall in their innings, openers James Huxley and Martin Huxley added 116 for the first wicket before both fell lbw.

Chris Andrews and Jon Smith nudged Saughall to 198-2 off their 45 overs as the match was drawn.