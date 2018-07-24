Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester Boughton Hall recorded an emphatic nine wicket win over Alderley Edge at Filkins Lane.

The away side won the toss and chose to bat first as Chester bowled them all out for 147 inside 41 overs.

With the ball, Richard Moore took four wickets, while there were three scalps for Jack Williams and two for William Owen.

And the home side sealed victory for the loss of only one wicket after making 149 runs with opener Moore hitting an unbeaten 72, while Warren Goodwin made 41 before being bowled by Daniel Fesmer.

Chester Boughton Hall currently sit third in the Cheshire County Cricket League 1st XI ECB Premier League, behind Timperley and Nantwich.

Oulton Park secured a 77 run win over Grappenhall.

The Warrington side won the toss and fielded first, restricting Oulton Park to 185-7 in 55 overs.

For Oulton Park, Matt Jamieson top scored with 59 while opening batsman Daniel Leech made 39.

And Grappenhall were bowled all out for 108 with captain Adam Roylance offering the greatest resistance after making 41.

But the Oulton Park bowling attack was in formidable form with Tom Hylsop claiming a five wicket haul, while Muhammad Kashif took 4-26.

Neston succumbed to defeat against high flying Nantwich.

The Dabbers put Neston into bat and the home side made 206-7 in 55 overs as Luke Camden fell 11 runs short of a century, while opener David Hurst made 65.

But Nantwich replied and secured 25 points with 212 for the loss of six wickets as Ryan Bown and Luke Robinson made 71 and 60 respectively.

With the ball, Jonny Crick made 3-50 and Ashley Davis took 2-38.

Barrow drew with Sale in Division One.

Barrow won the toss and fielded first as Sale made 225-9 as Nick Mumford took 5-49, while there were two wickets each for Malcolm Barrow and Iroshan De Silva.

In their reply, Barrow were bowled all out for 182 as Maneesha Ayomal Nissanka struck an unbeaten 63, but it was not enough to avoid defeat.

Alvanley lost to Romiley in Division Two.

Home side Romiley put Alvanley into bat and bowled them all out for 149.

Opening batsman Michael Rowlands top scored with 38 while Lee Ainsworth made 36.

But Romiley secured a seven wicket win as Tom Rolph struck an unbeaten 87.

From the Alvanley bowling attack, Chris Charles, Billy Ouzounidis, and Lee Ainsworth all took wickets.

Tattenhall suffered a heavy defeat against Lindow.

The latter declared on 234-6 in their innings after batting first, as Gary Forster took two wickets for the home side.

But Tattenhall collapsed from 85-3 to 117 all out, with Muhammad Umer and Aamir Afzal the only batsmen to offer meaningful resistance.

Christleton suffered a narrow one wicket loss against Warrington.

Christleton batted first and made 195-8 inside 50 overs with Alistair Marks, Arslan Dar, and Arran Breary scoring 38, 34 and 37 respectively.

But Warrington snatched victory after making 197-9, as Dar claimed four wickets, while there were two apiece for Breary and Javed Iqbal.

Kingsley beat Bredbury St Marks in the Cheshire Cricket League Division One.

The away side made 206-7 in 45 overs, with Ben Stoddart taking 5-66 from the Kingsley bowling attack.

And Kingsley secured victory for the loss of only three wickets as they made 208 runs, with Hayden Lanza scoring an unbeaten 102.

In Division Three, Bunbury secured victory over Old Parkonians.

Bunbury put Old Parkonians into bat and they made 147-5.

But Bunbury secured 20 points for the loss of only two wickets as they made 148 runs inside 20 overs.

Chester County Officers beat Langley by 83 runs.

The Chester side made 186-9 in their innings with Emilio Hebaiter top scoring after making 70.

Langley were bowled all out for 103 inside 38 overs, as Tom Bitch, Steve Johnson and Kris Green all took three wickets each.

Cholmondeley suffered a close defeat against Wilmslow Wayfarers.

The Wilmslow side made 120 as Peter Heaton took three wickets in the Cholmondeley bowling attack, while there were two scalps each for Patrick Phillips, Jonty Hall and Wayne Goldstein.

Cholmondeley lost by five runs after being bowled all out for 115, as Jonathan Maginess top scored with 22.

Frodsham beat Winsford in Division Four by 66 runs.

Frodsham were bowled out for 145 as Tom Wilkinson top scored with 28, while Winsford were dismissed for just 79 runs, with Richard Warburton taking seven wickets.

Saughall closed the gap on top of the table with victory against Bromborough.

Batting first, the Chester team got off to a steady start through James Huxley and Martin Huxley before they provided catching practice for midwicket.

In-form Chris Andrews picked up the baton with some fluent strokeplay and shared a stand with Adam Griffiths.

When both fell, it was left to Andy Thomas to elevate Saughall to maximum batting points and a declaration of 180- 5 off 42 overs.

Bromborough slumped to 69-7 as Chris Andrews took 4-38 by extracting prodigious bounce from the parched surface.

But any hopes Saughall had of an early finish were scuppered by some impressive tail-end resistance from the visitors.

Left-hander Gary Corner dispatched the loose ball to the boundary with aplomb and found able support from youngster Matty Leek.

The pair clawed their team up to 149-8 but when Mike Andrews was recalled in to the attack, the innings was wrapped up quickly as he made 5-37, as Bromborough were bowled out for 150 in the 37th over.